NJPW Wrestle Kingdom report (1/4): Radican’s results & analysis of Finlay vs. Tsuji, Takahashi vs. Naito, Sabre vs. Umino

NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 19

JAN. 4, 2025

TOYKO, JAPAN

THE TOKYO DOME

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD AND PPV ON TRILLER.TV

Announcers: Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton

PRE-SHOW

(a) NJPW RANBO MATCH – IWGP World Hvt. championship #1 contender match

There will be 17 wrestlers total in the match.

Great-O-Khan retired the KOPW Championship and declared the match would be for a shot at the IWGP World Hvt. Championship. This is a royal rumble match where you can be eliminated by pin, submission, or going over the top rope.

Josh Barnett was one of the biggest mystery entrants and he came out early. He clashed with Boltin Oleg during the match to set up a future match between the two.

It came down to O-Khan and Hirooki Goto. Goto and Goto got the win. Josh Barnett was one of the biggest mystery entrants and he came out first. He clashed with Boltin Oleg to set up a future match.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto in 39:00 to become the #1 contender to the IWGP World Hvt. championship.

MAIN CARD

(1) INTERGALACTIC JET SETTERS (Kevin Knight & Kushida) (c) vs. ICHIBAN SWEET BOYS (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) vs BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) vs CATCH 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Ladder match

Moloney and Connors came out wearing M&M style fur coats and were accompanied by several women. Catch 2/2 came out with Daft Punk inspired masks. This is the first ever Ladder match at The Tokyo Dome. Fujita & Eagles won the Super Jr. Tag League in November. Kushida hit a handspring elbow during the early going to knock the War Dogs off the ladder. This was all action. TJP launched Akira off his shoulders on the apron and he put Maloney through a table with a big senton.

TJP cut Eagles off on top of the ladder and nailed him with a Final Cut that sent him throwing a ladder that was wedged below them. They built up to the Junior Tag Lesgur finalists, Catch 2/2 and United Empire, going at it on top of the ladders and the crowd fired up. Fujita eventually ended up alone with Akira. He caught him in a dragon sleeper over the top of the ladder and then grabbed the belts for the win.

WINNERS: Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles to become the new IWGP Jr. Hvt Tag Team Champions in 16:00. (****1/4)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a spectacular match from start to finish. They built from one big sequence to the next and the match felt epic in nature as it built to a big finish between the Jr. Tag League finalists.)

(2) MAYU IWATANI vs. AZM – IWGP Women’s Championship match

AZM hit a big step up dive to the floor during the early going. They traded offense at high speed inside the ring. They traded kicks to the head and both women were down after Iwatani nailed AZM with a super kick. Iwatani went up top for a moonsault, but missed at the five minute mark.

They traded near falls down the stretch and Iwatani went up top and hit a moonsault for a near fall. She sold shock at AZM kicking out. She then hit a two step dragon suplex for the win.

Both women shook hands after the match.

WINNER: Mayu Iwatani in 9:00 to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship

(Radicans Analysis: The announcers said this wouldn’t go 60 minutes and they weren’t kidding. This was all action and they delivered a really good match given how little time they were given.)

(3) REN NARITA vs. JEFF COBB vs. RYOHEI OIWA vs. ELP – NJPW World TV Championship match

ELP tried to walk the ropes while holding onto Cobb, but Cobb punched him off the top into a pile of men on the floor. Cobb then hit a tope con hilo over the top to the floor! WOW! I’ve never seen that from Cobb!

Narita tried to introduce his push up bar, but Jado grabbed it from him from the outside. ELP hit Oiea with Sudden Death and was alone in the ring with Cobb. Cobb hit him with the F-5K, but Oiwa made the save at the last second. Oiwa appeared to have Cobb pinned with a Dr. Bomb, but Narita dragged him to the floor. Narita wiped out Oiwa with the push up bar. Cobb got the bar and broke it and the fans popped, but Narita hit him with a low blow.

ELP came out of nowhere to break up a pin on Narita after Cobb hit him with Tour of the Islands. He wiped out Oiwa with a dive and finished off Narita with Thunder Kiss ‘86.

WINNER: ELP in 10:00 to become the new NJPW World TV Champion. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was all action and it was satisfying. Cobb had some huge moments in the match including his stunning flip dive to the floor. ELP winning gave the show a nice feel good moment with him just announcing his return to in-ring action after a battle with cancer.)

(4) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. EVIL – Tanahashi’s career vs. Evil’s hair Lumberjack match

Evil came out first to a remix of his theme with HOT as his lumberjacks. Tanahashi came out next. His lumberjacks are Toru Yano, Boltin Oleg, Tiger Mask, and Master Wato. The bell rang and the Tokyo Dome rang out in chants for Tanahashi. Evil went to the floor and had a seat and HOT waved towels at him to cool him off. Tanahashi got tossed out to HOT and they put the boots to him, but Tanahashi lumberjacks ran over to make the save.

The lumberjacks continued to go at it at ringside. At one point Narita spray painted Wato’s chest. Tanahashi got on a run and wiped out Evil. He then took out several members of HOT when they got up on the apron and the fans fired up. Tanahashi went for a Sling Blade, but Evil tried to run up the ramp, but Oleg intercepted him, lifted him onto his shoulders, and tossed him into the ring. Evil grabbed the ref, but he sloped up and Tanahashi hit Twist and Shout.

Evil ended up sending the ref into Tanahashi a short time later and HOT jumped into the ring to put the boots to Evil. Togo hit the pipe cut and the fans booed. Tanahashi’s lumberjacks tried to make the save, but they were overwhelmed. Oleg finally forked the ride with a double suplex and the fans fired up. Wato hit a big dive to the floor to wipe out several members of HOT. Another ref came down to the ring. Tanahashi no-sold two lariats, but Evil hit a third for a near fall.

Tanahashi blocked Everything is Evil and hit Everything is Good. He then hit Slingblade for a two count. Tanahashi hit Aces High and the fans roared. He went up top again, but Evil threw the ref into the ropes and he got salt thrown into his eyes. Evil hit Darkness Falls for a near fall.

Evil got the Darkness Scorpion, but Tanahashi got to the ropes. Evil hit a clothesline and Everything is Evil, but Tanahashi shifted his weight and got a pinning combination for the win!

After the match, HOT attacked Tanahashi, but they all ran when a hooded man entered the ring. The crowd roared when it was revealed to be Katsuyori Shibata. He was wearing an AEW sweatshirt.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi in 15:00. (**3/4)

(Radicans Analysis: This was what you would expect. There was lots of outside interference and the crowd was pleased with Tanahashi overcoming all of HOT’s antics during the match, but this is a tough style of match to watch.)

After the match, Shibata got on the mic and said if you’re not tired, how about we have a match tomorrow. Tanahashi slumped over and smiled. He told Shibata he has never been tired and accepted the challenge. They will meet at Wrestle Dynasty.

(5) SHINGO TAKAGI vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) – Never Openweight Championship and AEW International Championship match

The winner of this match will face Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty. Takagi hit a big DVD on the floor early. He hit a superplex a short time later for a two count. Takagi set up for Made in Japan, but Takeshita escaped and hit a big German in Takagi and both men were down. Ishii was shown watching the match without emotion at ringside. Takeshita hit a bastard driver and a wheelbarrow German and set up on the corner, but Takagi wiped him out with a clothesline and both men were down.

Takagi hit Made in Japan, but didn’t get a great cover and Takeshita kicked out. Takagi partially avoided the Akiyama knee. He then hit a top rope Frankensteiner and a running knee for a one count. He then hit a blue thunder powerbomb for a two count. Takagi struggled, but hit Last of the Dragon. He didn’t get all of it and could not make a cover. Takeshita hit a poison rana, but Shingo got right up and hit one of his own. Takeshita no-sold it and hit a big forearm to the back of Takagi’s head and both men were down!

They traded bombs and Takeshita hit a big lariat. He then hit a spinning falcon arrow for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 13:00 to retain the AEW International Champion and the new NEVER openweight Champion. (****1/4)

Takeshita advances to Wrestle Dynasty to face Tomohiro Ishii for both titles.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was great while it lasted. Takeshita took all of Takagi’s signature offense and his finish and survived to win. This would have been incredible if they had gone another five minutes or so, but it was great with the time that they did get.)

(6) DOUKI vs. EL DESPERADO – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match

Douki got a big entrance with a theater actor doing a traditional dance. Pyro went off and Douki rose up from under the stage and bumped fists with the dancer. The dancer was dressed in white and Douki was dressed in black. It didn’t take long for the action to spill to the floor. Desperado hit a flip dive through the ropes and had a rough landing on the barricade. The announcers talked about how Desperado had been a big brother to Douki. They brawled in the floor and the count out reached 16 and both men got back into the ring.

The announcers mentioned the junior title had switched 11 out of the last 13 times it had been contested in the Tokyo Dome. Just when the match was getting started, Douki hit a sitting senton to the floor. He landed in the barricade and appeared to break his arm. The ref called for the bell.

Desperado got on the mic and addressed Douki. He said when you put everything into what you do these things happen. Desperado said he will not apologize or say sorry, as this is the inevitable result of when you put your all into something. He said they would do this again.

WINNER: El Desperado in 6:00 via ref stoppage.

(Radicans Analysis: This had the makings of a great match until Douki’s unfortunate injury. Douki has really come into his own as a performer since becoming champion and it’s a shame to see his reign end in this manner.)

(7) DAVID FINLAY (w/Gedo) vs. YOTA TSUJI – IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match

Tsuji came out dressed in a red coat and matching hat. Finlay came out with a big machine gun and shot it as fire went off behind him. They traded elbows to start. They went to the floor and Finlay caught Tsuji with a flying forearm that sent him flying into the guardrail. Tsuji sent Finlay to the floor and hit a Fosbury Flop for a pop from the crowd. Finlay hit a Cactus Clothesline a short time later to turn the tide back in his favor.

Finlay hit a urangi that sent Tsuji through a table on the floor. Tsuji barely beat the three count. A short time later, Finlay showed great strength in hitting three dominators in a row for a near fall. WOW! Tsuji hit a knee strike. Finlay got up right away, but ran head-first into another knee, but Finlay kicked out.

Finlay showed his power again ducking Tsuji’s curb stomp attempt off the top and he hit a powerbomb, a buckle bomb, and another powerbomb for a near fall. Tsuji countered another powerbomb attempt and hit a running knee in the corner. He then hit the triple jump stomp for a near fall. Tsuji army got a Gene Blast, but Finlay turned it into a Gun Stun. He then hit Overkill for a near fall. Tsuji escaped Overkill and eventually hit a Gene Blaster, but Finlay got his foot on the ropes at the last second.

Tsuji hit a curb stomp and let out a yell. He set up in the corner, but Finlay countered a Gene blaster into an Overkill. Tsuji countered an Overkill into a big knee to the head. He then hit a powerbomb and the Gene Blaster for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji in 20:00 to capture the IWGP Global Hvt. championship. (****1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was excellent. Tsuji couldn’t get his offense going during the early going and Finlay looked really good hitting big power moves.

I thought going into the match that Tsuji should win whether or not Finlay plans to sign a new deal or not when his contract is up soon. This was a much needed win for Tsuji on a big stage to catapult him up the card in 2025.)

(8) TETSUYA NAITO vs. HIROMU TAKAHASHI

Takahashi came out wearing a crazy looking psychedelic frog costume. Naito made his entrance dressed in black and silver with a mask. Charlton mentioned Naito had surgery on his left eye to make his vision worse to

match his other eye. He laid it on thick hinting this could be Naito’s last Tokyo Dome match. Naito offered a fist bump to Takahashi, but he declined by turning his back.

Walker said Naito was having trouble seeing his in the ring while talking with Charlton about the procedures Naito had done on both his eyes. The announcers talked about his “kaleidoscope” vision and how it could explain his performance in the ring during the past year.

Naito hit a neck breaker and the fans applauded. Takahashi hit a sunset bomb over the top to the floor and Naito landed with a this off the apron. Takahashi took control of the action and hit a Time Bomb for a near fall. Naito went for a tornado DDT multiple times, but Hiromu blocked them both. He ended up decking Naito with a big clothesline a short time later. Naito ended up finally countering Takahashi with a big Destino for a two count.

Naito went for another, but Takahashi countered it into a Time Bomb for a near fall. Naito hit a series of wrist clutch elbows. Takahashi smiled, but eventually went down to his knees. Takahashi got the upper hand and hit a Destino and then Time Bomb 2 for a good near fall that saw the crowd gasp.

Naito hit a big slap and Takahashi charged at him, but ran right into a spine buster. Naito hit a big spike buster, but Takahashi kicked out at the last second. Naito hit a slam and set up for the Stardust Press, but Takahashi grabbed his leg. Naito hit a big slap and then Destino for the win.

After the match, Naito raised his fist again, but Takahashi ended up bowing to him. Naito tried to raise his hand, but Naito shrugged it away. Naito went to the floor and Takahashi hugged him and they walked out together.

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito in 17:00. (***)

(Radicans Analysis: This is as slow to get going and the crowd didn’t get into the match until the second half. Once this got going it was very good. It never felt special to me as much as the announcers tried to press that it was.

Naito winning here was a bit of a surprise to me, but NJPW seems insistent in not pulling the trigger on Takahashi as a heavyweight. I’m not sure how long Naito has left given the condition of his eyes, which explain him performing way under his usual standard last year.)

(9) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. SHOTA UMINO – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

Umino was shown backstage and he rode a motorcycle into the arena and to the entrance stage. The announcers talked about Umino being booed when he challenged Sabre at Power Struggle in November. Sabres Music played and he came out to a new theme that was pretty bad.

The bell rang to start the match and the fans fired up. They stayed in the ring for several minutes with Sabre working over Umino on the mat after targeting his arm. Umino turned the tide in the floor and got the upper hand. The fans booed Umino as he started vacantly at them after wiping out Sabre at ringside. Sabre eventually cut him off with a drop kick inside the ring.

Sabre went back to work on Umino on the mat and went after his arm. He transitioned each time Umino tried to get free. Stewart mentioned a father shouldn’t be the ref for his son’s match in reference to Red Shoes being Umino’s father. The announcers talked about some of the fans booing Umino as well calling them the vocal minority.

Both men traded forearms and took a long pause before firing back. They continued to trade forearms and they picked up the pace and Sabre finally caught Umino with a PK.

They continued to trade uppercuts and counters. Sabre eventually hit the Zack Driver out of nowhere for a near fall. Sabre went for the Gotch piledriver, but Umino countered it into a Death Rider. He hit Ignition and another Death Rider for a near fall.

Sabre then grabbed an ankle submission at the 25 minute mark. Sabre worked the submission for a long period of time until Umino finally got to the ropes. Umino got to his feet and barely connected with a forearm and the fans booed. Sabre hit a forearm and Umino fired up, but Sabre wiped him out. Umino ducked a charge in the corner and hit a tornado DDT.

Sabre got a guillotine up top. He set up for an avalanche Zack Driver. Umino eventually fell to the mat. He got back up and eventually hit an avalanche Death Rider and both men were down! Umino put the boots to Sabre on the apron. Red Shoes tried to stop him, it he shoved him away. Red Shors tried to drag Umino away, but he continued to stomp on Sabre. Stewart said Umino needs to learn that you cannot force goodness.

Sabre tried to kick at Umino’s legs from his back, but he grabbed Sabre’s arms a la Bryan Danielson and hit several stomps. Sabre fired back and got the upper hand. They passed the 40 minute mark and Sabre kicked away at Umino’s head.

They held hands and traded slaps in the middle of the ring. They picked up the pace and Sabre let Umino go and nailed him with a big slap. Umino fired back and hit emerald flosion and a hidden blade for a near fall. He set up for Death Rider and they trade counters. Umino ended the exchange with a big lariat.

Umino charged at Sabre, but his leg went out. Sabre hit a Zack Driver for a near fall. He then hit a Gotch piledriver in tribute to Suzuki. He hit another Zack Driver for the win.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. in 44:00 to retain the IWGP World Hvt Championship. (**3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a chore to get through. It dragged and Umino seemed devoid of charisma at times. Sabre’s submission work didn’t click either here.

When Umino wrestled with an edge and got violent with his striking and offense, the crowd got into the match, but this had a lot of long and dull stretches with both men trading strikes at a really slow pace. It was also odd to hear the announcers acknowledge the issues with Umino and the negative reaction from some fans to him.)

Charlton announced that Jeff Cobb will be Great-O-Khan’s partner tomorrow. He also announced that Naito & Takahashi had been added to the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match.

Sabre got on the mic and said he won in Japanese. He said he is not the ace yet. He said he will be waiting for him to challenge him again in the future. Sabre said he is a winner and he will in the main event again tomorrow. He said happy new year and enjoy tomorrow. He said this is the year of TMDK.

