VIP AUDIO 1/4 – Everything with Rich & Wade: 2024 Year-in-Review (pt. 2): including WM40, Punk-Perry footage airing on Dynamite, NJPW 10 Point Plan, Heyman’s Hall of Fame speech, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich march through the second quarter of 2024 (April through June) using the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter cover stories as the framework guiding the discussion. Topics included WrestleMania 40, AEW airing the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage footage, revisiting the progress of New Japan’s 10 Point Plan to rebuild their fanbase, AEW signings, King and Queen of the Ring, Paul Heyman’s Hall of Fame speech, the enthusiasm of French fans at the WWE Backlash PLE, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO