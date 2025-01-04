VIP AUDIO 1/4 – The Fix Flashback (11-1-2017): Raw & Smackdown analysis, latest Survivor Series and Under Siege developments, UFC 217 preview, NJPW Power Struggle preview, Impact BFG PPV preview, WWE cutbacks (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the November 1, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics included analysis of the latest Raw & Smackdown episode with the latest Survivor Series and Under Siege developments, plus a UFC 217 preview, NJPW Power Struggle preview, Impact BFG PPV preview, and thoughts on WWE cutbacks.

