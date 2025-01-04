VIP AUDIO 1/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-5-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: McMahon-Trump possibilities, Dory & Terry Funk history, Federline-Cena, Russo-Cornette (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 5, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

The possibility of the Donald Trump-Vince McMahon feud on WWE TV

The level of success for the Kevin Federline vs. John Cena match

A preview of WWE New Year’s Revolution

Konnan’s kidney problem and TNA’s responsibility if any

TNA’s withdrawl of paying for hotels for talent

The VKM storyline

Vince Russo and Jim Cornette getting along

Today’s ECW, and an in-depth discussion on Dory & Terry Funk in anticipation of their being featured in a WWE DVD later this year

