VIP AUDIO 1/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-5-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: McMahon-Trump possibilities, Dory & Terry Funk history, Federline-Cena, Russo-Cornette (116 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 5, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- The possibility of the Donald Trump-Vince McMahon feud on WWE TV
- The level of success for the Kevin Federline vs. John Cena match
- A preview of WWE New Year’s Revolution
- Konnan’s kidney problem and TNA’s responsibility if any
- TNA’s withdrawl of paying for hotels for talent
- The VKM storyline
- Vince Russo and Jim Cornette getting along
- Today’s ECW, and an in-depth discussion on Dory & Terry Funk in anticipation of their being featured in a WWE DVD later this year
