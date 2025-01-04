News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/4 – Radican Worldwide w/Radican & Fann: In-depth review of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 PPV including analysis of big matches and how effective they were in terms of potential changing of the guard, more (52 min.)

January 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. On this episode, Radican and Fann discuss NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 19 PPV in depth, how effective the company was in building new stars, and top matches including Naito vs. Takahashi, Finlay vs. Tsuji, and Sabre vs. Umino. Download this show now!

