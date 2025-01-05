FREE PODCAST 1/4 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-1-2020) Keller & Barnett talk Jericho’s offer to Moxley, Page rebuffs Elite celebration, on-site report, live callers & mailbag (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-1-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions talking Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley, “Hangman” Page rebuffing The Elite’s show-closing celebration, any sense of changes they’ve made to the format and presentation after a two week break, how they handled the hiccup in the AEW Women’s Title situation, and much more with live callers and emails. One of the callers had never watched AEW Dynamite before and gave his first-impressions and whether he’ll be back to NXT next week. Also, an in-depth on-site report from Jacksonville with off-air happenings and results of the Dark tapings, plus crowd size estimate and other observations from in the venue.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO