WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025

Where: Inglewood, Calif. at Intuit Dome

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,813 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 15,866. The arena has a capacity of 17,927 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa – Tribal Combat match

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

John Cena will make first Farewell Tour stop

Logan Paul will return

