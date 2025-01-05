WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, January 6, 2025
Where: Inglewood, Calif. at Intuit Dome
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 15,813 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 15,866. The arena has a capacity of 17,927 spectators when configured for basketball.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins
- Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa – Tribal Combat match
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship match
- Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
- John Cena will make first Farewell Tour stop
- Logan Paul will return
