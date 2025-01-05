AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/4): Garcia vs. Briscoe for TNT Title, Private Party vs. Andretti & Rush for AEW Tag Team Titles, Rated FTR vs. The Learning Tree, Jarrett vs. Solo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION TV REPORT

JANUARY 4, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT/MAX

REPORT BY JOHNNY TAYLOR JR., PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

-Collision opened with Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia delivering direct-to-camera promos to hype their TNT Championship match. The segment was short but effective.

-The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith) followed up with a promo targeting Rated FTR (Adam Copeland & FTR). Big Bill brought intensity, Keith added a quick jab by calling FTR “dumbasses,” and Jericho capped it off with a smug “Bye, guys,” while wearing an “I [Heart] Chris Jericho” shirt.

-Rated FTR fired back with a promo that had the Charlotte crowd fully engaged. Copeland looked especially pumped for the night.

(1) DANIEL GARCIA (c) vs. MARK BRISCOE – TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

The crowd was firmly behind Mark Briscoe in this babyface vs. babyface matchup. The match started slow, with both wrestlers exchanging basic holds. Garcia teased leaning heel, including a brief callback to his hip-thrust dance.

Briscoe picked up the pace with a dropkick to the outside and a neckbreaker off the apron. Garcia regained control with stiff suplexes and some strong mat work. The match kicked into high gear late, with Briscoe hitting a brutal lariat and a Jay Driller for a near fall, narrowly saved by Garcia’s foot on the rope. Garcia countered a superplex attempt and scored a roll-up victory in the final minutes to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, Garcia slowed down his dance, reveling in the moment.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 17:00 to retain the TNT Championship.

-Jon Moxley addressed Rated FTR in a fiery promo, calling out Copeland for coming back after a decade-long absence. Moxley promised pain for anyone stepping into Death Riders’ business. Marina Shafir stood in the background, adding an ominous presence.

-Backstage, FTR chatted with wrestling legends Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, but the moment was interrupted by The Outrunners, who claimed to have wrestled in 1985. Ricky Morton quipped, “You guys weren’t even born then.” Everyone shook hands, and the segment ended with The Outrunners making their exit.

-A video package highlighted Jeff Jarrett’s recent announcement on Dynamite that he isn’t retiring and is instead pursuing the AEW World Championship.

(2) JEFF JARRETT vs. AARON SOLO

Aaron Solo got the upper hand early and mocked Jarrett’s signature strut. Jarrett quickly turned the tables, hit two Strokes, and secured the win in under two minutes.

WINNER: Jeff Jarrett in 2:00.

-Action Andretti and Lio Rush appeared backstage looking sharp and confident ahead of their AEW Tag Team Championship match.

(3) PRIVATE PARTY (c) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI & LIO RUSH – AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Action Andretti and Lio Rush entered wearing oversized puffy jackets, while Private Party received a lukewarm reaction from the crowd. The match started with all four men brawling on the outside.

Andretti and Rush controlled the pace early, hitting a double suplex on the apron. Top Flight arrived at ringside, eating popcorn and cheering for Private Party. In the closing moments, Andretti attempted a leverage pin, but Dante Martin broke it up, allowing Private Party to capitalize with a roll-up for the win.

After the match, Private Party mocked Andretti and Rush as they celebrated.

WINNER: Private Party in 13:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship.

-A video package recapped Darby Allin’s feud with the Death Riders, including his brutal staircase bump on Dynamite.

-Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness announced a Casino Gauntlet match at Maximum Carnage, with the winner earning a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship.

Backstage: Adam Copeland Confronted by Chris Jericho

-Lexi Nair interviewed Adam Copeland and cut a passionate promo about defending his friends and gunning for his 12th world title. Chris Jericho interrupted, dismissing Copeland’s comeback and delivering the line, “Cope is a dope.”

(4) TONI STORM vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

Toni Storm’s “amnesia” gimmick continued, with Storm seemingly unaware of her recent “Timeless” persona. Deonna Purrazzo (w/Taya Valkyrie) controlled the match early with assistance from Valkyrie.

Storm fired back with a Thesz Press and a hip attack, rallying the crowd. The finish saw Storm counter a roll-up and secure a pinfall victory.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 12:00.

(5) BRIAN CAGE vs. KOMANDER vs. DANTE MARTIN vs. THE BEAST MORTOS – HIGH-SPEED COLLISION MATCH FOR $100,000

This match was pure chaos, with all four men delivering high-impact offense. Highlights included Komander’s springboard Canadian Destroyer, Mortos’ Samoan drop, and Cage’s brutal powerbomb.

Rush and Andretti interfered, targeting Dante Martin. Brian Cage ultimately secured the win after hitting a lariat-DDT combo on Martin.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 14:00 to win $100,000 (kayfabe).

(6) RATED FTR (Adam Copeland & FTR) vs. THE LEARNING TREE (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

The main event delivered big moments, with the crowd fully behind Rated FTR. Big Bill dominated early, looking every bit like a monster. The match featured standout moments, including FTR’s Shatter Machine and Copeland’s spear.

Rated FTR secured the win after a series of signature moves.

WINNER: Rated FTR in 19:00.

-After the match, Copeland cut a promo but was interrupted by Jon Moxley on the big screen. The Death Riders revealed they had captured the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and left The Outrunners knocked out as collateral damage.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Collision delivered a solid episode this week, with standout matches from the TNT Championship bout, the tag title defense, and the High-Speed Collision four-way. The main event brought strong action and advanced the Rated FTR vs. Death Riders storyline effectively. With Maximum Carnage on the horizon, AEW is building its momentum well.