FREE PODCAST 1/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Kenny Omega’s return and what worked and what’s still needed, Hobbs’s big win, Storm-Mariah, more with callers, chat (155 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss the Jan. 8 edition of AEW Dynamite which included the return of Kenny Omega. They spent most of the first hour talking about whether Kenny has already shown that AEW should build around him in 2025 as their top star, but why there’s still work to be done. Also, with live callers, chat, and emails, they cover other topics on the show including MJF-Jeff Jarrett, Mariah May, Toni Storm, Powerhouse Hobbs, the Casino Gauntlet, and much more.

