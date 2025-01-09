TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/9): Lilly’s report on Hendry & Rhino vs. Nemeth Brothers, Northern Armory Gauntlet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 9, 2025

ATLANTA, GA AT CENTER STAGE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) ERIC YOUNG & JONATHAN GRESHAM & STEVE MACLIN vs. THE SYSTEM (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers & JDC w/Alisha Edwards)

Gresham and Eddie started the match. Young’s team stomped Eddie. The System got the advantage on Young. Maclin and JDC tagged in and brawled. Maclin ran wild on everyone. Maclin gave JDC a DDT to get the pin.

WINNERS: Young & Maclin & Gresham in 7:00.

The System attacked Young’s team after the match. They put a chair around Gresham’s head and threw him into the ringpost. JDC danced on a chair. Maclin and Young recovered and ran off The System.

-Joe Hendry video package, featuring his rise to the top, his love of music, and his win at Final Resolution. There was a lot of old footage and pictures. This was well done. [c]

-Savannah Evans came out for a match. Xia Brookside came to the stage. She complained that Evans had injured her. She brought out Lei Ying Lee to face Evans.

(2) LEI YING LEE vs. SAVANNAH EVANS

They brawled at the start and quickly went to the floor, with Lee getting the best of the exchange. They got back in the ring and traded the advantage. Evans stretched Lee’s neck, but Lee fought back. They traded strikes. Lee gave Evans a spinning kick and got the pin.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It was short but both wrestlers looked good here. With the Knockouts division in transition, these two could have the opportunity to get pushed.)

-Jordynne Grace angrily interrupted Gia Miller and challenged Tessa Blanchard to meet her in the ring. [c]

-TNA Moment of the Week: Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Jarrett from January 11, 2008.

-Rosemary promo video with her calling out Masha Slamovich.

(3) MIKE SANTANA vs. NORTHERN ARMORY

This was a gauntlet match. Santana faced Judas Icarus first. Icarus attacked Santana from behind at the bell, but Santana recovered and pinned Icarus after delivering a clothesline. Santana faced Travis Williams next. Williams had the upper hand. [c]

Santana recovered and pinned Williams. Josh Alexander slowly walked to the ring. All three members of the Northern Armory attacked Santana (this was a no DQ match). Alexander gave Santana a C-4 Spike. Alexander taunted Santana and said he’d never be “the guy.” Fans chanted “You look stupid!”, presumably at Alexander.

WINNER: No contest in 10:00.

-The Concierge said that he would do something unprecedented next week. He said that Heather and Ash By Elegance would soon be the tag team champions. He said they would have a pre-launch championship celebration next week. [c]

-Rosemary was having a drink. She said that Masha Slamovich was fierce but predictable. Rosemary said that she could smell the fear from Masha. Raven approached and said that it had been a while since Rosemary held the belt. She put a knife to his throat. He remained calm and suggested they make it a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match.

(4) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. THE GOOD HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

Wentz and Hotch started the match. The Rascalz used teamwork to get the upper hand. Skyler interfered from the outside to turn the tide. Trey made the hot tag and ran wild on Hotch. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Hotch splashed Wentz for a near fall. The Rascalz made a comeback and Trey pinned Skyler after Wentz gave Skyler a double stomp from the ropes.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A solid win for the Rascalz as they prepare to take on the Hardys for the tag team titles).

-Frankie Kazarian gave Rhino a sarcastic pep talk. [c]

-Steve Maclin and Eric Young promo. Maclin said that The System had crossed the line by trying to end Jonathan Gresham’s career. Eric said they would hand out their own justice and it was a declaration of war. First Class approached and mocked them. AJ Francis said they were interested in tag team gold and would step over them to get it. He said he would ask Santino Marella for a match.

-Alisha Edwards and Moose walked to the ring. Alisha talked but the crowd told her to shut up. Moose declared himself the greatest X Division champion of all-time. He said at Genesis, Ace Austin would find out why you always trust The System. He told Alisha to throw the belt out of the ring because at Genesis, he was debuting a brand-new title belt, fit for the face of the franchise. Alisha threw the belt out. Fans booed. Moose called the belt ugly and said he was embarrassed to carry it around.

Andrew Everett came to the ring. He said that Moose had no business being in the X Division. He said in his three years in TNA, it was the only belt he cared about, but he never had a shot for it. He said that the X Division built TNA. Moose said he was trying to figure out who Everett was. He said if Everett said one more word, he would put him down. Everett said he was an X Division wrestler and Moose was not. Moose booted Everett down and said he just earned himself a title match.

(5) MOOSE vs. ANDREW EVERETT — TNA X Division Title match

Moose charged Everett at the bell and tossed him around. Ace Austin was shown looking on in the back. Everett caught Moose with a kick and a DDT. Everett did a dive to the outside on Moose. Moose chokeslammed Everett on the apron. Moose powerbombed Everett on the apron. Moose powerbombed Everett in the ring and pinned him with his foot on his chest. Ace looked on and shook his head.

WINNER: Moose in 3:00.

-Jordynne Grace was shown on her way to the ring. [c]

-Sami Callihan approached Santino backstage. He said that he and PCO had never lost in TNA, so they should get the next TNA Tag Team Title shot. Santino said they could face the Hardys next week in a non-title match and if PCO and Sami win, they could be added to the match at Genesis.

-Jordynne Grace walked to the ring. She said she would stand in the ring and wait for Tessa Blanchard to come out and face her like a woman. Tessa tried to attack her from behind and they brawled. Several people in security shirts broke them up. Fans chanted “Let them fight!” Tessa appeared to be bleeding from the nose. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Genesis.

-The wrestlers in the main event did their ring entrances. [c]

(6) JOE HENDRY & RHINO vs. NIC & RYAN NEMETH

Rhino and Ryan started the match. Frankie Kazarian sat in with the commentary team. Nic caught Rhino with a dropkick. Hendry and Rhino chopped Ryan. Hendry gave Ryan a delayed suplex. The Nemeth brothers had the advantage on Rhino. Rhino powerbombed Nic and made the tag to Hendry, who ran wild on the Nemeths. Hendry gave Ryan a cutter. Rhino suplexed Nic. Kazarian stood up with his cup as if to cash in, but he sat back down. Rhino gave Ryan a spear. Nic superkicked Rhino. Hendry threw Nic out of the ring. Nic gave Ryan the Standing Ovation and got the pin.

WINNERS: Joe Hendry & Rhino in 10:00.

-Nic and Hendry had a staredown to end the show.