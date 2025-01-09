NJPW announces complete lineup for 1/11 Battle in the Valley PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has released the lineup for the 1/11 Battle in the Valley PPV in San Jose, Calif.

The show will be headlined by El Desperado defending the IWGP Jr. HVt. Championship against Taiji Ishimori. Other top matches include NJPW Strong Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii, NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kushida, and NJPW World TV Champion ELP vs. Jeff Cobb. NJPW World Hvt. Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will also appear on the card to face Hechicero in a non-title match.

The show will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern. You can watch the show on NJPW World or on PPV on Triller.tv.

The complete lineup announced for the show is as follows: