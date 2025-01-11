VIP PODCAST 1/11 – The Fix Flashback (11-8-2017): Jericho vs. Omega ramifications, ESPN Flair “30 for 30” review, Bound for Glory PPV review, Mailbag on Greatest of All Time (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 8, 2017 episode. Topics included:

NEW TOPICS…

Analysis of the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega news and discusses the ramifications on New Japan and the Jericho-WWE relationship

A review of the “30 for 30” ESPN documentary on Ric Flair

The A.J. Styles-Jinder Mahal title change

The John Cena-Team Smackdown announcement

The Roman Reigns return announcement

The latest Survivor Series developments on Raw and Smackdown

A review of the Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV

MAILBAG TOPICS…

The Greatest of All Time

Non-WWE matches to seek out

Future of Bullet Club and possible booking twists

Could Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, and Daniel Bryan be the centerpieces of a successful well-funded start-up

More.

MMA TOPICS…

A Look back at UFC 217 and Bellator and a look ahead to this weekend.

