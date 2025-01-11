News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/11 – The Fix Flashback (11-8-2017): Jericho vs. Omega ramifications, ESPN Flair “30 for 30” review, Bound for Glory PPV review, Mailbag on Greatest of All Time (131 min.)

January 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 8, 2017 episode. Topics included:

NEW TOPICS…

  • Analysis of the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega news and discusses the ramifications on New Japan and the Jericho-WWE relationship
  • A review of the “30 for 30” ESPN documentary on Ric Flair
  • The A.J. Styles-Jinder Mahal title change
  • The John Cena-Team Smackdown announcement
  • The Roman Reigns return announcement
  • The latest Survivor Series developments on Raw and Smackdown
  • A review of the Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • The Greatest of All Time
  • Non-WWE matches to seek out
  • Future of Bullet Club and possible booking twists
  • Could Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, and Daniel Bryan be the centerpieces of a successful well-funded start-up
  • More.

MMA TOPICS…

  • A Look back at UFC 217 and Bellator and a look ahead to this weekend.

