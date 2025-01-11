10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (12-19-2014): Roman Reigns vs. Fandango, plus Naomi, Dolph Ziggler, Nikki Bella, Adam Rose, Usos, Miz, Ryback, Seth, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

December 16, 2014

Live in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Aired on USA Network

Replayed Dec. 19 on Syfy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist



– WWE Open.

– Smackdown Open.

– Fireworks shot off for this special occasion, the 800th episode of Smackdown in addition to it airing live on the USA Network.

– Fandango and Rosa were in the ring dancing. He’s got a match against the returning Roman Reigns. As Reigns came to the ring, they showed him attacking Fandango on Raw, and punching Big Show.

1 – FANDANGO vs. ROMAN REIGNS

A test of strength was teased, but Fandango kicked Reigns to get the advantage. That advantage predictably did not last long. Reigns worked the arm of Fandango as Michael Cole mentioned that Reigns had entered himself into the Royal Rumble match. Fandango regrouped on the outside following a clothesline. Back in, Fandango caught Reigns with a running knee to the face. The crowd chanted “Roman Reigns” as Fandango settled into a rest-hold. The crowd was into Reigns’ comeback. After the Superman punch, Reigns hit the Spear for the win.

WINNER: Reigns, at 4:46. Nice to have his return match on Smackdown, and it was a fine showcase for Reigns. He didn’t show too much ring rust.

A few parts of the match were replayed.

– Tom Phillips, Michael Cole, and JBL were shown on-camera. They plugged WWE Week on USA Network, as well as Ryback vs. Seth Rollins later on in the show. Also, Dean Ambrose is live and up next.

[Commercial Break]

– Another plug for what’s upcoming on USA Network for WWE Week.

– The exterior of the arena in Grand Rapids was shown.

– They showed clips of Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt from TLC.

– Dean Ambrose came to the ring. Ambrose said there’s a special place in Hell for people like him and Wyatt, and he loved what they went through at TLC. Ambrose talked about his loss, chalking it up to either bad luck or bad karma. But he said Wyatt was afraid on Sunday. He said Wyatt was face-to-face with someone who was just as crazy as him. Ambrose plugged his Tribute to the Troops Boot Camp Match with Wyatt coming up tomorrow night. The Wyatt symbol flashed across the screen and Bray appeared on the Titan-Tron.

Wyatt, from an undisclosed location, said Ambrose is only breathing now because he’s enjoying the game played between the two. Wyatt said he is hope and disdain, a slave to his calling. He said he can’t stop until he sees all the heroes fall. He said he can’t wait to watch it all burn.

– Up next, a six-man tag match with Erick Rowan & The Usos taking on Luke Harper, The Miz & Damien Mizdow

[Commercial Break]

2 – THE USOS & ERICK ROWAN vs. THE MIZ & DAMIEN MIZDOW & LUKE HARPER

Miz stood on the ropes to jaw at one of the Usos, but Harper signaled for him to get down. Once Harper had control, Miz wanted to tag in. Miz avoided a splash in the corner and hid behind Harper at ringside. There was a stand-off with both teams as the show went to break 2:02 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 5:14 of the match with Jey blocking a suplex and giving Miz a suplex of his own. Harper quelled Jimmy’s uprising with a boot to the face, and slingshotted him throat-first into the second rope. The heels continued to get heat on Uso and they teased a tag to Mizdow, but Miz tagged Harper instead. Miz and Mizdow got into an argument at ringside, with Harper joining them listening in. Harper had to quickly get back in to avoid the ten-count. Mizdow finally tagged in, but before he could do anything, Miz tagged himself in. It didn’t work out so well. Rowan made the hot tag and bealed Miz out of the corner. Rowan’s cover was broken up and everyone got involved. Rowan ended up the legal man against Miz and The Usos implored him to go to the top. He did and splashed Miz for the win.

WINNERS: The Usos and Rowan, at 11:47. Rowan finally gets a relatively big victory. Miz and Mizdow’s problems continue; normally I’d say it’s early to tease a break-up but realistically, Mizdow has a short shelf-life.

A few replays of the end of the match were shown.

– Later tonight, Seth Rollins vs. Ryback.

– Next, we’ll see what happened when Brock Lesnar crashed Chris Jericho’s party on Raw.

[Commercial Break]

– Jimmy Uso walked up to Naomi backstage. He gave her some encouraging words for her upcoming Divas Title match tonight. Jimmy apologized for getting hot on Miz TV on Main Event earlier in the night. Jimmy was excited about being at ringside to support Naomi. Naomi said she needs to do it on her own and hoped Jimmy would understand. Jimmy was disappointed at first, but took it well.

– The announcers were again shown at ringside. Phillips pitched it to the Raw Rebound.

– A graphic was shown for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for the WWE World Title at Royal Rumble.

– Seth Rollins, flanked by J&J Security, came to the ring for his match. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– Tribute to the Troops was plugged, featuring Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt in a Boot Camp Match.

– They showed Chris Jericho and Rusev on the Highlight Reel from Raw, with Ryback interrupting.

– As Ryback came out to face Rollins, Rusev attacked him on the stage just as Ryback was about to declare it “Feeding Time.” Rusev kicked Ryback off the stage. Rusev gave Ryback another kick, and Ryback took a bump over a cart. They replayed Rusev’s attack. Back in the ring, Rollins had a mic and said without The Authority, this place is a madhouse. He claimed that lawlessness has ensued without them. Rollins noted he valiantly defeated John Cena, by himself, in a Steel Cage Match. Rollins had his ribs taped and made mention of that fact. Rollins said this non-match works in his favor, because he really deserves a day off. Before Rollins could leave the zip code, Dolph Ziggler walked out.

Ziggler said Rollins is good at scamming his way out of things, but he said The Authority is out of power because of Sting and himself. He reminded Rollins that he beat him at Survivor Series, and that Rollins is contractually obligated to compete tonight. He said the fans deserve to see Rollins compete. Ziggler proposed a one-on-one match between the two. Rollins asked what Ziggler has done to deserve a shot at him. Ziggler intimated that Rollins is scared of him. Rollins said he’s in a giving mood and he’s giving two gifts tonight: First, he accepts Ziggler’s challenge. Second, a gift for himself, when he curb-stomps Ziggler’s face into the mat. Ziggler said he’ll go get his gear on, steal the show, and beat Rollins. At least he included the beating Rollins part. He said he’ll do this because it’s best for business.

– The Divas Championship is on the line next when Nikki Bella defends against Naomi.

[Commercial Break]

– A vignette aired previewing The Ascension’s debut.

3 – NAOMI vs. NIKKI BELLA – DIVAS CHAMPIONSIHP MATCH

During Naomi’s entrance, they showed when she was a guest on Miz TV on Main Event earlier tonight. Jimmy Uso broke up the talk show and Miz claimed Jimmy was ruining Naomi’s moment. Eden Stiles surprisingly handled formal ring introductions for this one. A small “Brie sold out” chant broke out in the early going. Alabama Slam by Nikki on Naomi for two at :52. Snap suplex from Nikki. Slingshot suplex was next for a near-fall. Both Divas ran each other for a hair-pull take-down, with both taking the punishment on the move. With both women down, Miz came to ringside to cheer on Naomi. Dropkick by Naomi, and another. Clothesline with a flip from Naomi for two. Naomi brought Nikki down throat-first across the top rope. Middle-rope cross-body by Nikki, but Naomi rolled through for two. Naomi was tossed to ringside and Miz continued to encourage her, that is, until Jimmy Uso ran out and attacked Miz. The distraction as Naomi went back into the ring allowed Nikki to hook Naomi in a small package for the win.

WINNER: Nikki, at 4:09. A little disappointing. Naomi didn’t shine as much as I had hoped.

Jimmy, from the stage, looked toward the ring, where Naomi was less than thrilled about the latest development.

– Ziggler vs. Rollins is still to come tonight.

[Commercial Break]

4 – KANE vs. ADAM ROSE

Strangely, no entrance for Kane. Rose’s entrance just finished up. They showed Kane double chokeslamming The Bunny and Rose on Raw, then giving The Bunny the Tombstone. The Bunny was with the other Rosebuds (including Jimmy Jacobs again), wearing a neck-brace. Once the bell rang, Rose went to ringside to get psyched up. Kane knocked Rose around, but Rose hit a cross-body from the top. He celebrated instead of going for the pin. Subsequently, he ran into a big boot. A chokeslam finished it.

WINNER: Kane, at 1:19. Somehow, Kane ending Rose’s fun and taking out at least one member of The Rosebuds just feels right.

Kane grabbed The Bunny after the match and gave it (him?) another Tombstone.

– They showed Ryback being attacked by Rusev earlier tonight.

– On-camera, Tom Phillips updated Ryback’s condition by saying he’s being evaluated by WWE doctors for concussion-like symptoms. Cole explained how the Ziggler vs. Rollins match was then set-up.

[Commercial Break]

– The announcers talked about Hulk Hogan being on Raw next week. Then they discussed the Tribute to the Troops. Ambrose vs. Wyatt in a Boot Camp Match on that show was again plugged.

– Stardust and Goldust, two humbugs, gave their thoughts on the Holidays in a backstage promo. They said on Monday, they’ll turn the Holiday season upside down and it’ll be an unhappy time of the year.

– Renee Young was joined backstage by Seth Rollins. Jeez, the guy just did an in-ring interview. What more can he have to say? Rollins, with J&J Security, talked about what he did to John Cena Monday night and said until Cena brings back The Authority, he’ll make it his purpose to derail Cena at every turn. “John Cena needs to be vulnerable,” said Rollins. Yeah, that’s what Internet fans have been saying for years. Rollins scoffed at Jericho’s role in the scenario Monday night and said nobody can replace The Authority. He said he’s going to make everyone miserable, and he’ll start with Ziggler tonight.

– Ziggler came to the ring for his match. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

5 – DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. SETH ROLLINS

The match began slowly and picked up with a Ziggler hip-toss. Ziggler went after the injured ribs of DDP, I mean, Rollins. Rollins fired back with rights to the mid-section of his own. A knee-drop to the skull of Ziggler found the mark. Ziggler flipped out of a suplex attempt and rolled up his foe for two. Rollins dodged a Zig Zag and gave Ziggler a running knee to the back. Jamie Noble gave Ziggler a cheap shot outside the ring as the ref admonished Rollins. They went to break at 3:58 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 7:01 with Ziggler trying to fight back against Rollins. Rollins whipped Ziggler hard into the opposite turnbuckle. Ziggler attacked the injured ribs of Rollins with punches and kicks. However, Ziggler was again sent outside the ring. Rollins jumped off the apron but Ziggler stepped aside and Rollins crashed ribs-first into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Ziggler connected on a neck-breaker and a Zig Zag for two. A DDT led to another two-count. Rollins followed with a very near-fall of his own on an enziguiri. Ziggler met Rollins on the top rope and delivered a face-buster for two at 13:05. Joey Mercury and Noble were beside themselves at ringside (and also, very nicely dressed). Ziggler back-dropped Rollins onto the security team at ringside. Fameasser by Ziggler for two. As Ziggler went for the Zig Zag, Mercury distracted the ref and Noble punched Ziggler. The ref smelled something fishy and kicked out J&J Security. While Rollins argued with Mike Chioda, Ziggler caught him with the Zig Zag for the win.

WINNER: Ziggler, at 15:12.

Noble and Mercury charged back into the ring, but Ziggler escaped before damage could be done. J&J’s involvement in the match was replayed, as was the finish. Ziggler celebrated with the Intercontinental Title on the ramp as the show closed with the announcers delivering the final hype for Tribute to the Troops.

