VIP PODCAST 1/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-11-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks Triple H’s quad injury, Gret Hart, ROH Motor City Madness, Brad Armstrong, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Jan. 11, 2007. Pat’s listeners checked in with their post-quad injury predictions for the 2007 Royal Rumble. Pat checked in with his thoughts on the resurgence of Smackdown’s ratings, why it was happening and what it means. Also, more of the latest wrestling news combined with wild-ass speculation, including everything from his thoughts on ROH’s Motor City Madness DVD to a former World Champion turned minister to one of the most impressive victories of Finlay’s career. Pat answered Listener Mail questions about Triple H, Bret Hart and Roger Federer. Find out how to spend a Saturday night with the Necro Butcher in our Indy Lineup of the Week, and Pat talks about new BFF’s Brad Armstrong and Taz in his Hot Five Stories.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO