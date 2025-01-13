FREE PODCAST 1/13 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Warzecha talk audience prep protocol, DX, Sheamus, Tag Teams, Bubba’s Haiti Comment, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-21-2010). Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Marc Warzecha to discuss a wide variety of topics during the 60 minute PWTorch Livecast and the 29 minute VIP Aftershow, including live calls and chat room interaction. Subjects covered include Sheamus’s push, how TNA might better handle their Impact Zone audience prep, the missed opportunities of not pushing the tag team division, whether the DX act is working as a comedy figure or would be better off split up.

