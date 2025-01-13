FREE PODCAST 1/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-9-2020) A look back at the decade in MMA including major events that shaped the prior ten years, fighters and fights of the decade, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of the “All Elite Aftershow” with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek reacting to AEW Dynamite. They begin the show talking about Jon Moxley’s decision to reject the Inner Circle. They also wonder why Kenny Omega hasn’t accepted PAC’s challenge. The guys preview Impact’s Hard to Kill and take listener emails. They give three predictions for Impact in 2020, and also speculate on what MLW’s big announcement could be.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO