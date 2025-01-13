VIP AUDIO 1/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-13-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Impact of Triple H injury, WWE’s Beat the Clock concept, analysis of TNA hype before their PPV, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 13, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

The impact of Triple H’s injury

A preview Sunday’s TNA PPV and analysis of the hype going into it

WWE’s Beat the Clock concept on Smackdown

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO