AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber assesses and grades Moxley-Copeland, Mariah May-Toni Storm, Omega-Callis Family, Christian-Hook, more

•Malakai Black’s future with AEW is once again a topic of conversation. Fightful reported that Black wasn’t expected back. Neither Fightful nor the Observer could get an official confirmation of Black’s departure. However, today’s report here at PWTorch by Wade Keller indicates that Black has pushed back on his contract being extended due to injury and Tony Khan has indicated he will release him sooner than at one time was expected. The timeline isn’t clear yet, apparently.

On Dynamite last week, Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews and then encouraged him to quit being a follower and take control of his own destiny. On Collision last Saturday, Adam Copeland had a similar message for Brody King and Julia Hart, telling them to grab the reins and run. It would appear then that the HOB members are being prepared for a life after Malakai.

•Darby Allin is reportedly off-screen indefinitely as he trains to climb Mount Everest. If everything goes well this time around, that would mean he’s out until probably Double or Nothing which leads me to believe Mox is holding the title until All In where Darby can defeat him.

INTRO

Tonight Dynamite: Maximum Carnage emanates from a new venue in Cincinnati. Though not huge the venue does promise a different look and a more intimate feel so I’m curious how it comes across on TV. It’s a fairly loaded lineup with a world title match, the first ever women’s Casino Gauntlet match, and the in-ring return of “The Cleaner”. So buckle up and let’s see how destructive Maximum Carnage really is.

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland

Latest Developments

“Powerhouse” Hobbs won the Casino Gauntlet match to earn a shot at the AEW World Title tonight on Dynamite. Meanwhile, Mox continued his feud with Rated FTR.

Analysis

The Casino Gauntlet match started with Jay White, who’d won the right to be number one, and “Hangman” Page. Eventually Wheeler Yuta, Ricochet, Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Powerhouse Hobbs, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Lance Archer, and (sort of) Jeff Jarrett joined the fray. In the end, Hobbs pinned KOR after a thunderous spinebuster.

Hobbs winning makes a lot of sense. He’s a good TV opponent. He’s a beast so Mox can’t just run through him. Unfortunately, his title match was undermined a couple segments later when Adam Copeland cut his promo.

Copeland’s promo was good, don’t get me wrong. He talked about breaking his neck and his leg in different matches and gutting it out. His point was that Mox can’t break him. He laid out a strong case for why he’s a tough opponent for Mox. The problem is completely bigfoots Hobbs’s title match.

Obviously the Mox vs. Cope match is bigger and likely being saved for either Grand Slam Australia or Revolution. Based on reporting from Fightful, the whole “Maximum Carnage” branding was an edict from WBD for some company reasons so it’s unlikely Tony would’ve made the Mox-Hobbs match otherwise. I’ll give him some grace because of that.

What I won’t give him grace for is having Rated FTR feud with The Learning Tree for no logical reason. Yes, I’ve always been a proponent of the one person having multiple feuds, if it makes sense. There’s no sense in having Rated FTR feud with the Learning Tree on Collision. Jericho is terrible and the babyfaces really get nothing out of it. It’s just pointless TV.

Speaking of Collision, Tony booked a 12-man tag featuring Mox and the Mechanics teaming with Jericho and Big Bill against Rated FTR, the Outrunners, and Hobbs. Given how much of a foregone conclusion the Mox vs. Hobbs match is, that part doesn’t really bother me. What gets me is that 12 people is too many for one match. 12-man tags sound exciting on paper but are a mess in action.

Grade: B

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family

Latest Developments

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW, cut a heartfelt promo, and was then accosted by Don Callis and the DCF before Will Ospreay came to his aid.

Analysis

Omega’s return was the closing segment of the show. He came out to his fantastic new “Final Fantasy”-themed intro in long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up. He got on the mic and discussed his battle with diverticulitis and just how dire it was at times. He said it made him realize that if he’s not in the ring, he’s not living. He said that he’s no longer motivated by money, power, or revenge; rather, he wants to prove he’s the best wrestler in the world.

This promo was set up well. Putting it in the main event slot and reminding the viewers of it throughout the show made it feel like a really big deal. Kenny got the grand star entrance complete with the new music. Kenny’s promo was good. He was open about his health struggles and where his head is at. Damn near dying can make a person reevaluate their priorities so it makes sense that Kenny would come back not motivated by money, power, or revenge but to prove he’s still “The Best Bout Machine.” I also thought it was telling that he completely eschewed the Mox storyline and the title. It’s a smart decision. Not having the title means less work for Kenny who’s in-ring time needs to kept at a premium given the precarious nature of his health.

Don Callis slithered out onto the stage to interrupt Kenny. Kenny looked around and then made a beeline for Callis, getting in a few shots before the DCF came to the rescue. Kenny was subjected to a three-on-one beat down until Will Ospreay made the save. The show ended with a tenuous standoff between the two faces.

The last time Omega and Ospreay shared a ring, Ospreay was actually working for Don Callis. Now they’re both at odds with the DCF. The question will be can they put aside their previous differences to deal with a common enemy. The moment when these 2025 Mega Powers unite will be electric as will any tag match pitting them against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Before that, though, Kenny makes his AEW in-ring return tonight against Brian Cage. It should be a good match but from this point forward I hope that Kenny’s matches on TV are limited to really big important ones. He has to make to All In after all.

Grade: B+

Mariah May vs. Toni Storm

Latest Developments

Toni Storm competed for the right to be the number one entrant in the first ever women’s Casino Gauntlet match. Mariah May beat Harley Cameron

Analysis

These two have still yet to cross paths. Instead, Toni competed in a triple threat match against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale for the right to be the number one entrant in tonight’s first-ever women’s Casino Gauntlet match. Stat emerged victorious however I still believe this is Toni’s match to lose. She’ll just have to work harder. Depending on where this match is placed on the show, we could see have a flipped version of what happened after Mariah won the Owen Hart tournament. That would be poetic.

Speaking of Mariah, the women’s champion took part in “hot girl graps” with Harley Cameron. Though Mariah won, Harley continues to improve with every match and remains endlessly entertaining.

Grade: B

“Hangman” Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Latest Developments

“Hangman” Page challenged Daniels to a Texas Death Match and Christopher Daniels accepted.

Analysis

Hangman continues to be one of the best talkers in all of wrestling. The promo he cut on Daniels was searing. He talked about the trauma he suffered at Swerve’s hands and everything he had to do to get even. Without directly saying it, this seemed to be his way of justifying why he continues to behave the way he does. He said he understood what Daniels was trying to say to him but that Daniels had crossed a line laying hands on him. He challenged him to a Texas Death Match.

Daniels responded with a pre-taped promo of his own accepting the match and vowing to remind Hangman who the “Fallen Angel” is.

I’m glad that this feud seems to only have one match in it. That’s about the extent of Daniels usefulness in a major feud at this point. That said, I don’t know that this feud justifies a Texas Death match. Stipulations like that should only be brought out when it’s called for and, in this case, it feels like Hangman could beat Daniels in regular match and move on.

Grade: B

Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party

Latest Developments

Hurt Syndicate invited themselves to Private Party’s party and informed them they were coming for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Analysis

Private Party were having a celebration for retaining their titles over Action Andretti & Lio Rush when the Hurt Syndicate appeared. They invited themselves to the party, but instead of partaking in a round of shots, Lashley informed Private Party that they would be coming for the titles. They poured the shots out and walked to the ring where Lashley was scheduled to face Mark Briscoe. The match was exactly what you’d expect. The best part was Mark Briscoe, hiding under the ring, using the edge of a chair to stun Lashley. MVP went apoplectic on commentary. In the end, a spear, spinebuster, and Hurt Lock sealed the deal for Lashley.

This was good. I’m all for the Hurt Syndicate taking the belts off Private Party. Private Party’s win over the Young Bucks was a feel-good moment but they’re just not strong champions. The Hurt Syndicate would be however. Tonight, MVP makes his AEW in-ring debut when he teams with Lashley & Benjamin to face Private Party & Mark Briscoe.

Grade: B+

Christian Cage vs. Hook

Latest Developments

A video package hyping the Christian Cage-Hook showdown aired

Analysis

Not much to this one this week. A video package chronicling the history between Christian and Hook aired to hype the match tonight. It was simple but effective. I’m hoping Hook wins to put an end to this feud maybe with the assistance of certain Samoan friend outside the ring to neutralize the Patriarchy.

Grade: N/A