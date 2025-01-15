WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: It is worth watching this new video on the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament?

On Monday’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE presented the final match of the first Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament between Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria. After a hard fought battle, Lyra Valkyria became the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

To determine the final two, a bracket-style tournament was contested between twelve women. Four Triple Threat matches were held, with the winners moving on to the semi-finals. The four women competed to be the two left standing on Monday.

For the newest WWE Playlist entry, the WWE YouTube channel compiled all of the qualifying matches into a near 20 minute playlist for fans to enjoy. By doing that, fans got multiple weeks of content in one sitting, making the watching process easier for them.

This was a good video showcasing the road to the Intercontinental Championship match for Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria. It showcased the abilities of Kai and Valkyria, reminding people that their road to this historic title match was anything but easy.

Releasing this playlist right before the final match was a wise decision. There are always multiple things going on every week in WWE, so it’s easy to forget what happened in previous weeks. Putting various matches into a playlist not only refreshes people’s memories before the final match, but it also makes it easier for people to watch who haven’t been watching for whatever reason. Whenever WWE holds a tournament, this type of playlist should be published online. It’s a great way for fans to get acclimated to a wrestler or wrestlers’ journey to a championship match.

Overall, this was a good video showing all of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament qualifying matches in one sitting, allowing for easy catch up and informative viewing. It also makes the great point that future tournaments should have this type of playlist the day of the final match. This video served as the perfect hype video not only for a historic match, but for a weeks-long tournament with lots of matches involved.

In a sport with multiple storylines going on each week, it’s hard to keep track of every little detail. But with this playlist, WWE has made it easy for fans to not only keep up on the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament and also to see the respective journeys of Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria to the title match in an easy and streamlined way.

https://youtu.be/UyuCiBmPm-Y?si=UUUj3jybdt-0LidB