WWE NXT Ratings Report (1/14): Viewership and key demo data week after Rock’s appearance, comparisons to last two years, ten-week averages, more key metrics

Last night’s (1/14) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 779,000 viewers, compared to 957,000 the prior week and the 626,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 684,000.

NOTE: Brandon Thurston as Wrestlenomics is reporting that Nielsen has retracted their revised number, so the actual viewrship last week was 798,000 (which we had originally reported, but then “corrected” to 957,000 shortly thereafter last week). So apparently Nielsen’s first viewersip number last week was correct, and the revision was an error, and they have now revised it back to the original number.)

Last week, The Rock plugged on Raw that he’d be on NXT. Last night’s show was built around Oba Femi and Giulia making their first appearances as champions, plus Roxanne Perez announcing her future.

So after Rock’s appearance last week led to a big surge, it retained enough viewers to be the second-highest viewership since it drew 874,000 on Oct. 1 last year.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 683,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 677,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 600,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 638,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.17 rating, compared to 0.25 and 0.15 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

