VIP AUDIO 1/15 – WKH – News Update: Corey Graves-WWE controversy, developments in Malakai Black’s situation, NXT ratings post-Rock appearance, Hardys on leaving AEW, more (23 min.)

In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- A look at the Corey Graves controversy
- Developments regarding Malakai Black’s future in AEW and likely return to WWE with some details on maneuverings going on
- NXT ratings including details on how it held up after Rock’s appearance last week gave it a big boost
- Where WWE Raw ranked on Netflix on week two
- More on Tony Schiavone’s absence from AEW Dynamite last week
- Matt and Jeff Hardy talk about their move from AEW to TNA in an interview with PWTorch’s Brian Zilem
