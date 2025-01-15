News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/15 – WKH – News Update: Corey Graves-WWE controversy, developments in Malakai Black’s situation, NXT ratings post-Rock appearance, Hardys on leaving AEW, more (23 min.)

January 15, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • A look at the Corey Graves controversy
  • Developments regarding Malakai Black’s future in AEW and likely return to WWE with some details on maneuverings going on
  • NXT ratings including details on how it held up after Rock’s appearance last week gave it a big boost
  • Where WWE Raw ranked on Netflix on week two
  • More on Tony Schiavone’s absence from AEW Dynamite last week
  • Matt and Jeff Hardy talk about their move from AEW to TNA in an interview with PWTorch’s Brian Zilem

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025