AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/15): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Hobbs for AEW World Title, Omega’s return to AEW ring against Brian Cage, Christian vs. Hook, Women’s Casino Gaunlet, plus Ricochet, Hurt Syndicate

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“MAXIMUM CARNAGE”

JANUARY 8, 2025

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT ANDREW J. BRADY MUSIC CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before showtime that 1,573 tickets had been distributed out of 1,579 available, so essentially a sellout. While the arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts, some of those would have obstructed views with a ring centered on the floor.

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to the arena (no opening theme at all, so nothing has replaced The Pointer Sisters officially yet, so “I’m So Excited” might still be in play). Excalibur introduced the show alongside Tony Schiavone and Taz. He hyped this being action packed and pay-per-view caliber.

-A video package aired with clips building the Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage matches.

(1) BRIAN CAGE (w/Don Callis) vs. KENNY OMEGA

Cage came out first. Then Kenny’s new entrance video and theme played. As Omega made his entrance, the size of the venue was obviously really small, but it appeared intimate in a good way. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Callis didn’t want to talk about what happened to him last week after claiming he went to the hospital, wanting to shift focus to the match. He said it’s the biggest match of Brian Cage’s life.

Excalibur built up Omega by talking about his impressive resume of titles and being the first non-Japanese wrestler to win the New Japan G1 Climax Tournament. Taz said he is a pioneer of AEW who helped start the company. Schiavone said it’s Omega’s first match in an AEW since he was sidelined over 14 months ago.

After two minutes of back and forth action, Omega countered a powerbomb with a huracanrana but he landed on his head and neck in the process. Cage rolled to ringside. Omega signaled for a running dive, but Lance Archer stood on the ring apron and blocked his path. Omega dropkicked him to the floor. Cage re-entered the ring and hit Omega with a lariat. Omega had a small cut on his forehead. Cage pressed Omega over his head and then dropped him onto the announce desk. Excalibur said Omega grabbed his abdomen. Callis punched away at Omega. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Cage and Omega fought on the ramp. Cage release powerbombed Omega into the ring and scored a two count. As Omega made a comeback, Excalibur wondered if he’s a different athlete than before his diverticulitis. Cage pretty obviously scooted into proper position for Omega’s next move, but then lifted his knees as Omega went for a moonsault. Callis talked right over a key moment in the match. Cage then landed a pump-handle slam for a two count 9:00. Callis said he never thought Omega would come back from his diverticulitis. He said he has come back stronger than ever.

Omega gave Cage a springboard powerbomb. He followed with a knee to Cage’s shoulder and he scored a near fall. Excalibur said the knee was slightly off target. Omega gave Cage a One-Winged Angel for the win. Callis paced in dismay afterward.

WINNER: Omega in 12:00.

-Kyle Fletcher joined Archer in attacking Omega after the match. Fletcher punched Omega in the abdomen. Will OIspreay ran out for the save and went after Fletcher. Omega and Ospreay fought back and hit Archer with a knee and a Hidden Blade, respectively. Ospreay and Omega then had a tense staredown. Ospreay moved Omega aside and went after Fletcher as he returned to the ring. Konosuke Takeshita came out and went after Omega. They wing wild at each other. . Fletcher gave Omega a snap half-and-half suplex. Takeshita gave him a lariat. Ospreay re-entered and went for a save. Fletcher raked his eyes. Takeshita then elbowed Ospreay. Takeshita and Fletcher did side-by-side brainbuster suplexes on Omega and Ospreay. Fans pelted Callis with a “F— you, Callis!” chant.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good opening 22 minutes of the show. Cage is good opponent to start with in the sense that he’s part of the Callis family, he’s physically imposing, but also someone who can lose clean in Omega’s AEW comeback match. They continued to solidify an uneasy alliance with Omega and Ospreay and set up future matches between them and the Callis Family.)

-A vignette aired with MVP sitting at a classy bar. He said for the first time in two-and-a-half years, he’s taking off the suit and lacing up his boots. Shelton Benjamin was with him. They said they are the Hurt Syndicate and they hurt people.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was an efficient way to reinforce the lifestyle and vibe of the Hurt Syndicate. Now if they can put their minds to finding a way to get booed and help their babyface opponents get over, that’d be nice.) [c]

-Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith hosted “A New York Minutes.” He hyped The Death Riders teaming with them against Powerhouse Hobbs & Rated FTR & The Outrunners. He said it’s among the most anticipated match in Collision history. Big Bill said size matters. Jericho agreed. (That’s kind of mean to say around Chris Jericho for reasons that are apparent and that he’s written about.) Jericho said they’ve already shown that Cope is a Dope and Harwood is no good. Keith asked what he’s got for Cash Wheeler. He said, “Wheeler is a kneeler. Get it, like he’s kneeling at the foot of the King of New York.” Big Bill said, “Sick burn.” He said people are asking how they can get along with The Death Riders. He assured Mox they’d be on the same page. “Thanks, guys!” he said while waving.

-Justin Roberts introduced Ricochet for a mid-ring promo. Schiavone said Ricochet seemed surprised by the boos he was getting, but he deserves every single one of the boos. He paced around the ring for a couple minutes listening to fans boo. He finally spoke and said a picture is worth a thousand words. He pointed at the big screen that showed him standing over a bloodied Swerve Strickland. Prince Nana then hit Ricochet with a chair from behind. Swerve slowly walked to the ring and swung a chair. Ricochet fled into the crowd. Swerve continued a methodical pace after him. Ricochet threw a security guard Swerve and ran out of the arena.

-They cut to the announcers at ringside. Excalibur said he won’t be able to run from Swerve forever. Excalibur said Mercedes Moné has been on a tear lately. He threw to a video package.

-The video was titled “A Day in the Life of Mercedes Moné.” She appeared on the “Sherri” show where Sherri admired her title belt and vowed to cheer for her at her next event. She then went to the ring and trained. She showed off her four titles and said she knows that puts a huge target on her back. She closed with “Moné changes everything.”

(2) THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. PRIVATE PARTY & MARK BRISCOE

The Hurt Syndicate made their entrance first. Excalibur said MVP hasn’t wrestled in two-and-a-half years, but he did recently earn his jujitsu black belt and has been active in competitions. MVP opened against Briscoe. They showed a cool camera angle from the last row of floor seats under the lower balcony. When Shelton tagged in, he took over against Briscoe. As he beat up Briscoe at ringside, they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

MVP was fighting Briscoe after the break.

Announced Matches & Other Notes