FREE PODCAST 1/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk AEW TV extension, Moxley, Cody, Marty Scurll, Tessa Blanchard, Triple H-Paige, Brian Cage, Rumble, Lesnar, Heyman, ROH (141 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-16-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast talking AEW’s TV extension and new hour of TV, Jon Moxley, Cody’s promo, Marty Scurll re-signing with ROH and becoming head booker, state of ROH in 2020, Tessa Blanchard title win and preceding controversy, Triple H-Paige comment and apology, Brian Cage potential in AEW, Royal Rumble hype, Drew McIntyre’s push, Brock Lesnar entering no. 1, Paul Heyman’s touches on Raw, Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, John Morrison’s quirky personality, and more.

