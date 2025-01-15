FREE PODCAST 1/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland live review GCW Thank Me Later including Effy & Warner vs. Violence Is Forever, Hammerstein Ballroom preview, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland give a live report from GCW’s Thank Me Later, the go-home show before their massive return to the Hammerstein Ballroom, with lots of angles heading into the show, plus lifelong nemeses Effy and Mance Warner team up to face Violence Is Forever (in theory), the Gahbage Daddies battle To Infinity and Beyond, there’s a flaming hand, and a lot more. They also preview the upcoming The People vs. GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom. For VIP members, they head to Prestige Wrestling, where Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie have a great match against C4, and Adam Priest and Timothy Thatcher have a very different but equally compelling match.

