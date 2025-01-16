FREE PODCAST 1/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Mox’s bleeding ear, Jarrett-MJF hack insults, Kenny’s AEW in-ring return, Mariah-Toni story, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the Jan. 15 edition of AEW Dynamite which included Kenny Omega’s first match back in AEW, Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against Powerhouse Hobbs, the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match including the surprise inclusion of Megan Bayne, the next stage of the Mariah May-Toni Storm match, Ricochet’s segment, the return of Samoa Joe, and more. They also talk about why Death Riders would coexist with The Learning Tree, the AEW announce team and what Corey Graves could add to that side of AEW, and more stray topics with chat and email interactions throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO