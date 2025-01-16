WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch latest video with behind the scenes footage of Netflix Raw debut?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Jan. 6, 2025, WWE ushered in a new era in a huge way. Monday Night Raw premiered on Netflix for the first time ever, allowing people from all across the world to watch the show live.

Plenty of newsworthy events took place, such as the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, an appearance by The Rock, and C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre. To commemorate that historic night, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a behind the scenes video, giving viewers a look into what went on at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. There was a lot of hard work and preparation needed to make the night not only a reality, but a smoothly-run show. This video captures the emotion that everyone felt on that great night.

The WWE YouTube channel has done several of these types of videos. Doing so captures the unscripted realness of professional wrestling that we don’t see on camera. This video is no exception.

I enjoyed how the first part of the video was dedicated to the fans and the red carpet experience that went along with the premiere. It really showed how big the first Raw on Netflix was to the company. They wanted it to be a celebration, something that was certainly achieved.

I also enjoyed the focus on The Rock, John Cena, and Logan Paul and their thoughts on the night. The three of them definitely embody the dual wrestler and actor/social media personality, something that can help more people become wrestling fans.

Overall, this was a good video filled with lots of reactions from the people that made the first Raw on Netflix special for many reasons. Often times we don’t get to hear those unscripted thoughts unless it’s in an interview or a press conference. Hearing their thoughts directly before and after their appearances on camera was very cool.

The night was full of moments that will be talked about for years to come, so it makes sense that the WWE YouTube channel would release a video like this. Even though it was only six and a half minutes long, a lot of thoughts and live reactions were captured during this behind the scenes look. It’s always good when something like this is uploaded onto the WWE YouTube channel, as it gives fans an insight into a wrestler’s experience at a PLE or a big show like the first Raw on Netflix.