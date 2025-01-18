FREE PODCAST 1/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Narayanan: Charlotte, Tiffany vs. Bayley, Fatu taking command on mic, Rey-Owens for first time, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers and the chatroom. They begin by talking about the number of segments featuring the women’s roster on this episode including Charlotte Flair return vignette. Is it likely Charlotte is going to pursue Tiffany right away, and who would be the face and who would be the heel? Also, the smart use of Rey Mysterio in San Diego opposite of Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu taking command of the mic after Solo Sikoa walked out in frustration. Many other topics covered with live chat interaction and callers throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO