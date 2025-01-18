VIP PODCAST 1/17 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Tiffany defends against Bayley, KO vs. Rey one-on-one first time ever, Jacob Fatu speaks, more (30 min.)

News Ticker

January 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 17 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Tiffany Stratton’s first title defense against Bayley, a return video for Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio for the first time ever one-on-one, Solo Sikoa walks out and Jacob Fatu take over the mic work, and more.

