VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #844 (January 18, 2005): Keller reviews “Death of WCW” book, Bruce Mitchell’s Year-in-Review Quiz, Terri Runnels Torch Talk, Steamboat WWE agent

SUMMARY of #844 cover-dated January 18, 2005: This week’s issue includes a Cover Story review of “The Death of WCW” by Wade Keller… End Notes provides more analysis of the book… Bruce Mitchell’s “14th Annual Year-in-Review Quiz”… Part one of the “Torch Talk” with Terri Runnels… On Topic with Jason Powell with thoughts on a variety of current events in pro wrestling… WWE Newswire with insight into Rick Steamboat as an agent… TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, and ETC. Newswire… The Big Story on TNA Impact… The Top Five Stories of the Week… And more…

