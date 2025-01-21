FREE PODCAST 1/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: KO’s pitch to Sami, should Jey beat Gunther, Penta week two, chat, live callers, emails (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss the third episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. They discuss the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens exchange including KO’s pitch to Sami, the latest Royal Rumble build overall, whether Jey Uso should beat Gunther for the World Title, Dominik’s note to Chad Gable, WWE’s MLK video and what was missing, and much more with live caller, email, and chat interactions throughout.
