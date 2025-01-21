News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (1/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

January 21, 2025

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. –  WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Championship match
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland – NXT North American Championship match
  • Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey – NXT Heritage Cup match

