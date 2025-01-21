NXT PREVIEW (1/21): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe – NXT Championship match
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland – NXT North American Championship match
- Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey – NXT Heritage Cup match
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (1/14): Wells’s live report on Oba Femi and Giulia’s first shows as champs, Roxanne Perez addresses her future, Axiom & Frazer vs. OTM, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Roxanne Perez and Bayley, Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. OTM for the NXT Tag Titles, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Shotzi for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Title
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.