VIP PODCAST 1/20 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Penta debuts, Rumble gets more loaded, Gunther-Jey set up for SNME, Drew-Punk-Seth exchange, Priest vs. Balor, Women’s IC Title final (29 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 20 edition of WWE Raw which was the third-ever episode on Netflix. It included a Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins main event and a potential misunderstanding with Sami Zayn and Seth. Also, Kevin Owens proposed Sami help him beat Cody Rhodes and become WWE Champion as he played on their long friendship. Also, C.M. Punk mentioned Hulk Hogan, Jey Uso made a strong case he will become World Champion at SNME on Saturday, Nia Jax faced Bayley, and more.

