FREE PODCAST 1/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & McNeill talk new Monday Night War prospects for TNA-WWE, Keller & Hoops talk whether heel-face structure is best formula, art of heel commentary (151 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to two early episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago. First, on the Jan. 27, 2010 episode, Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Pat McNeill talk about the breaking news of TNA Impact going back to Monday nights on March 1. How will WWE react? How should they react? Plus a wide variety of caller questions including a discussion about the merits of casting wrestlers as babyfaces and heels instead of tweeners.

Then up next on the Jan. 28, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s Brian Hoops joined Wade to take live calls and talk about a wide span of subjects. Those included Steve Corino, the AWA, whether the heel-face structure is necessary or best, heel commentating as a lost art, and current events, plus a call from Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame.

