FREE PODCAST 1/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-14-2020) Mike & Andrew and Harley & Emily talk about Tessa Blanchard winning Impact Title amidst controversy over racist comments, more on AEW, TNA, MLW (170 min.)

First, we jump back to the Jan. 14 episode of “Grit & Glitter” with Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot. They discussed Tessa Blanchard winning the Impact World Championship and the controversy around her, Mercedes Martinez signing with WWE, the Impact Knockouts title match, and the NXT UK women’s title match. Plus: Harley is joined by correspondents Andy & Charlot Symmonds to discuss Pro Wrestling Eve’s Wrestle Queendom 3 in its entirety.

Then, on the Jan. 16, 2000 episode of the “All Elite Aftershow,” Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to Impact’s Hard to Kill, including Tessa Blanchard winning the World Hvt. Title despite racism allegations over the weekend. The guys also discuss Impact getting thrown off of Twitch earlier today. Other topics include MLW signing with ICM Partners, and what that could mean for the company. Is Court Bauer the smartest man in wrestling? Then they break down Wednesday Night Dynamite and take listener emails. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com

