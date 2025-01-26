VIP PODCAST 1/26 – The Fix Flashback (12-20-2017): Stephanie’s Rumble announcement, Vince potentially back in pro football, Floyd Mayweather to UFC potential, Tom Zenk remembered, plus mailbag (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 20, 2017 episode covering these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS:
- Stephanie McMahon’s Royal Rumble announcement
- Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane
- Vince McMahon potentially getting back into the pro football biz
- Should 205 Live get main roster stars such as Finn Balor and Adam Cole
- A full ROH Final Battle PPV review.
- Smackdown analysis including the Shane McMahon-Daniel Bryan saga and the Dolph Ziggler promo
MMA:
- The potential of Floyd Mayweather in UFC
- UFC on Fox review
- Tom Zenk remembered
MAILBAG:
- The tawdry aspects of the Ruthless Aggression Era
- Jon Jones’s future in MMA
- Volk Han’s place in history
- The introduction of the Kane character
- More
