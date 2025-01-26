News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/26 – The Fix Flashback (12-20-2017): Stephanie’s Rumble announcement, Vince potentially back in pro football, Floyd Mayweather to UFC potential, Tom Zenk remembered, plus mailbag (145 min.)

January 26, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 20, 2017 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

  • Stephanie McMahon’s Royal Rumble announcement
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane
  • Vince McMahon potentially getting back into the pro football biz
  • Should 205 Live get main roster stars such as Finn Balor and Adam Cole
  • A full ROH Final Battle PPV review.
  • Smackdown analysis including the Shane McMahon-Daniel Bryan saga and the Dolph Ziggler promo

MMA:

  • The potential of Floyd Mayweather in UFC
  • UFC on Fox review
  • Tom Zenk remembered

MAILBAG:

  • The tawdry aspects of the Ruthless Aggression Era
  • Jon Jones’s future in MMA
  • Volk Han’s place in history
  • The introduction of the Kane character
  • More

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025