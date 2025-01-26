VIP PODCAST 1/26 – The Fix Flashback (12-20-2017): Stephanie’s Rumble announcement, Vince potentially back in pro football, Floyd Mayweather to UFC potential, Tom Zenk remembered, plus mailbag (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 20, 2017 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

Stephanie McMahon’s Royal Rumble announcement

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

Vince McMahon potentially getting back into the pro football biz

Should 205 Live get main roster stars such as Finn Balor and Adam Cole

A full ROH Final Battle PPV review.

Smackdown analysis including the Shane McMahon-Daniel Bryan saga and the Dolph Ziggler promo

MMA:

The potential of Floyd Mayweather in UFC

UFC on Fox review

Tom Zenk remembered

MAILBAG:

The tawdry aspects of the Ruthless Aggression Era

Jon Jones’s future in MMA

Volk Han’s place in history

The introduction of the Kane character

More

