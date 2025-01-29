FREE PODCAST 1/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Sam Roberts joins Wade to preview the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble including Lesnar possibilities, Women’s Rumble scenarios, Fiend-Bryan, what if R-Truth won (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (1-23-2020) to a special edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship with guest Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast including an in-depth detailed preview of the men’s Royal Rumble match including an exhaustive look at Brock Lesnar scenarios and other possible winners. Then they discuss the Women’s Rumble possibilities and the full supporting card led by Daniel Bryan challenging The Fiend.

