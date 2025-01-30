VIP PODCAST 1/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): What dying companies was Jarrett part of? What if Omega, MJF, Jay White went to WWE? Plus Styles, Davey Richards, Rock, TK, Punk, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Kane and Big Show at Royal Rumble 2015! It is time for AEW and WWE to make that happen at this year’s WrestleMania?

More on the argument for more clearcut babyface-heel dynamics in pro wrestling instead of predominantly characters who are presented in shades of grey with the audience choosing who to cheer for

Did Steve Austin and Rock undo all of their contributions because of the ongoing “What?” Chants and Rock elevating Brian Gewirtz to prominence?

Trying to understand the praise for the Toni Storm payoff

Is Paul Levesque the most influential person in pro wrestling

How would the pro wrestling industry’s course have been affected if Hulk Hogan saying racist things happened in the late 1980s?

What would have been the trajectories of MJF, Jay White, and Kenny Omega had their signed with WWE instead of AEW?

Is pro wrestling still a simulated sport or has it evolved into its own unique entity? Has it changed from its original intent?

How much of gambling on wrestling is good-faith fans having fun speculating and how much is insiders gaming the system?

What dying companies was Jeff Jarrett part of besides WCW?

Is it unprofessional of a wrestler to ask AEW not to take the company-option on renewing their contract?

Is a small venue with a passionate intimate crowd better than a larger venue?

Does Tony Khan qualify as a student of pro wrestling or has he shown himself to be more of a grown kid fantasy booking?

Is sports rigged these days?

What happened to ex-WWE Creative Team members doing podcasts? Why was that a thing?

Why didn’t Davey Richards break out like his contemporaries such as Tyler Black, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens did?

Will A.J. Styles be a surprise Rumble entrant? Should Styles have another World Title run?

Who are some former C.M. Punk ROH rivals you’d like to see him wrestle in WWE?

Will The Rock end up where Hulk Hogan is when it comes to fans turning on him?

What’s the story with WCW’s smaller rings?

Who can replace Tony Khan as AEW booker?

