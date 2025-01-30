FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin rant about Dynamite, review of Kane’s awful book, best use of Nick Aldis outside of NWA, Raw & SD analysis, more (148 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin. Topics include:

  • Analysis of Friday Night Smackdown
  • The post-Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw
  • NXT on USA episode and the NXT Takeover Worlds Collide event
  • AEW Dynamite including a rant by Todd about a particular segment
  • NWA Hard Times including an extended discussion on Nick Aldis’s best place other than the NWA if he were to go somewhere else
  • New Japan New Beginnings and Pro Wrestling NOAH news
  • A review of Kane/Glenn Jacob’s new book (and it’s not pretty)
  • The latest UFC and Bellator events

