FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin rant about Dynamite, review of Kane’s awful book, best use of Nick Aldis outside of NWA, Raw & SD analysis, more (148 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin. Topics include:
- Analysis of Friday Night Smackdown
- The post-Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw
- NXT on USA episode and the NXT Takeover Worlds Collide event
- AEW Dynamite including a rant by Todd about a particular segment
- NWA Hard Times including an extended discussion on Nick Aldis’s best place other than the NWA if he were to go somewhere else
- New Japan New Beginnings and Pro Wrestling NOAH news
- A review of Kane/Glenn Jacob’s new book (and it’s not pretty)
- The latest UFC and Bellator events
