FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin rant about Dynamite, review of Kane’s awful book, best use of Nick Aldis outside of NWA, Raw & SD analysis, more (148 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin. Topics include:

Analysis of Friday Night Smackdown

The post-Rumble episode of WWE Monday Night Raw

NXT on USA episode and the NXT Takeover Worlds Collide event

AEW Dynamite including a rant by Todd about a particular segment

NWA Hard Times including an extended discussion on Nick Aldis’s best place other than the NWA if he were to go somewhere else

New Japan New Beginnings and Pro Wrestling NOAH news

A review of Kane/Glenn Jacob’s new book (and it’s not pretty)

The latest UFC and Bellator events

