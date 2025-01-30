VIP PODCAST 1/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Thorough review of new ridiculous autobiography by Earl Hebner, Royal Rumble build analysis and predictions, Toni Storm-Mariah May developments, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Raw with hype for the Royal Rumble

Preview of the Royal Rumble including various possible winners for the men’s and women’s Rumbles, plus undercard thoughts

A review of WWE NXT on The CW with a focus on Ava’s interactions with wrestlers

Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite including thoughts on the Toni Storm-Mariah May developments, plus an updated view on the Death Riders

A thorough review of a ridiculous new autobiography, “Earl Hebner: The Official Story”

