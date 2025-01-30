VIP PODCAST 1/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Thorough review of new ridiculous autobiography by Earl Hebner, Royal Rumble build analysis and predictions, Toni Storm-Mariah May developments, more (140 min.)

News Ticker

January 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Raw with hype for the Royal Rumble
  • Preview of the Royal Rumble including various possible winners for the men’s and women’s Rumbles, plus undercard thoughts
  • A review of WWE NXT on The CW with a focus on Ava’s interactions with wrestlers
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite including thoughts on the Toni Storm-Mariah May developments, plus an updated view on the Death Riders
  • A thorough review of a ridiculous new autobiography, “Earl Hebner: The Official Story”

