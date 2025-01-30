FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss JD’s scary bump and its affect on his face/heel status, Gunther’s swagger is back, Rumble predictions, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:
- JD’s scary bump and the affect it has on his face/heel status
- Could the next Shrek movie have Lord Farquad as the hero?
- Gunther’s back to his confident swagger!
- Trying to remember the third guy in SCU
- Is New Day’s heel turn working?
- When does the trade window end?
- Logan Paul’s monster heel reaction
- Can you copyright moves?
- With WrestleMania being in 4:20, is that a smoke signal for RVD to appear?
- Rumble final five predictions
- Could Dom take it all?
- Most memorable Rumble surprises
- Will Zach Ryder appear and what name will he use?
- Will Dolph Ziegler return and under what name?
- The origins of Zach Ryder’s name
- Women’s Rumble predictions
- Women’s Rumble surprises
- Does Kevin Owens have a chance in hell of winning?
- And more
