FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss JD’s scary bump and its affect on his face/heel status, Gunther’s swagger is back, Rumble predictions, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:

JD’s scary bump and the affect it has on his face/heel status

Could the next Shrek movie have Lord Farquad as the hero?

Gunther’s back to his confident swagger!

Trying to remember the third guy in SCU

Is New Day’s heel turn working?

When does the trade window end?

Logan Paul’s monster heel reaction

Can you copyright moves?

With WrestleMania being in 4:20, is that a smoke signal for RVD to appear?

Rumble final five predictions

Could Dom take it all?

Most memorable Rumble surprises

Will Zach Ryder appear and what name will he use?

Will Dolph Ziegler return and under what name?

The origins of Zach Ryder’s name

Women’s Rumble predictions

Women’s Rumble surprises

Does Kevin Owens have a chance in hell of winning?

And more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO