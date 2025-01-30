News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss JD’s scary bump and its affect on his face/heel status, Gunther’s swagger is back, Rumble predictions, more (107 min.)

January 30, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:

  • JD’s scary bump and the affect it has on his face/heel status
  • Could the next Shrek movie have Lord Farquad as the hero?
  • Gunther’s back to his confident swagger!
  • Trying to remember the third guy in SCU
  • Is New Day’s heel turn working?
  • When does the trade window end?
  • Logan Paul’s monster heel reaction
  • Can you copyright moves?
  • With WrestleMania being in 4:20, is that a smoke signal for RVD to appear?
  • Rumble final five predictions
  • Could Dom take it all?
  • Most memorable Rumble surprises
  • Will Zach Ryder appear and what name will he use?
  • Will Dolph Ziegler return and under what name?
  • The origins of Zach Ryder’s name
  • Women’s Rumble predictions
  • Women’s Rumble surprises
  • Does Kevin Owens have a chance in hell of winning?
  • And more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025