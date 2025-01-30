FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Peteani talk Cole obsessed with dog food smell, Otis asks Mandy out for a date, on-site report, callers (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (1-31-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Frank Peteani to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including Michael Cole telling us over and over how you can smell the vat of dog food for the main event tag team match between the Usos & Roman Reigns and King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Also, Braun Strowman captures the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley challenged by Naomi, Sheamus vs. Shorty G, Four-Way Tag Match for Men’s Tag Title shot in Saudi Arabia, and Otis asks Mandy Rose out for a date.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO