WWE Evolve tapings reportedly set to begin in February

Evolve is returning as a WWE-branded promotion according to a report by Cory Hayes of bodyslam.net. PWTorch has independently confirmed his report that the former independent promotion is coming back as a brand under the WWE umbrella. The report states that tapings are set for Feb. 7 at the WWE Performance Center. WWE recently filed to trademark the Evolve name on Jan. 30.

Evolve was formerly an independent promotion with Gabe Sapolsky in charge of the booking. The company had a working relationship with WWE prior to it closing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 202o. WWE subsequently purchased the company.

Sapolsky, who is currently in charge of the WWE ID program, will be the head of creative for the promotion according to PWTorch sources. A recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider about the potential return of Evolve stated that Sapolsky would be in charge of creative if WWE decided to officially bring the Evolve brand back as a promotion.

We will follow up with more details as they become known, but as of right now there is no confirmation on which talent will be involved in the first Evolve taping.