WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/31): Keller’s report on Royal Rumble final hype with Pat McAfee, Green vs. Michin for U.S. Title, Jimmy Uso vs. Carmrelo Hayes, Naomi vs. Liv, more

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 31, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett



Hosts: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 12,209 tickets had been distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for boxing.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of Indianapolis, Ind. followed by clips of pairs of women arriving to the arena. Chelsea Green coming out of an elevator with Piper Niven acted startled and didn’t want to be seen with her nose taped.

-Michael Cole introduced the show from a podium as the camera panned the crowd, which he touted as a sellout. He introduced Pat McAfee and said he played football in that city and he was responsible for the Royal Rumble being there this weekend. McAfee made his entrance to his theme. He said they are a world class host city as they host big events all the time including Final Fours and Olympic trials. He said the people of Indianapolis are the greatest on Earth. He said the bars and restaurants are ready. Cole then threw to Joe Tessitore in the ring.

-Tessitore recapped the Kevin Owens berating him last week. He then introduced Owens who made his way to the ring, which had both the official WWE Title belt and the winged angel belt hanging above the ring. Tessitore said it’s been difficult to look past his recent threats and attempts to injure others. He said as he stood over him and fiercely made his argument last week, he gave it some thought to how they cover him, so he wanted him to be heard. “In your opinion, what are we missing, what’s being misrepresented or misunderstood here with you and Cody?” Tessitore asked.

Owens sneered at him. “So this is your way for making amends for last week, right?” Owens said, “This is your way to make it up to me?” He said all he saw was him caring about Cody only last week and acting like a Cody Fanboy. He said then he had to listen to C.M. Punk and Seth Rollins last week debate who was going to wrestle Cody at WrestleMania, “glossing over” that he will be champion after the Rumble.

Tessitore said he won’t apologize for doing his job of interviewing Cody Rhodes. He said he would apologize if they feel their coverage has fallen short of giving him that opportunity. “And that’s what this is for?” Owens said. Owens asked if he thinks he’s a tough guy. Tessitore said, “No, I think I’m a 53 year old TV broadcaster.” Owens said he doesn’t accept his apology. “In fact, you can shove it up your ass,” he said. Owens said he has nothing to apologize for. He said he’s there to take his winged-angel belt back. He said he’ll take the other one tomorrow night. He then was about to leave when Punk’s music played. Fans cheered.

Punk walked out. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” When Punk and KO stared at each other, fans chanted “Holy sh–!” Owens, after some silence, said, “Can I help you?” Punk said he doesn’t need his help. He apologized for interrupting him and said he knows how annoying it can be. He said this isn’t his show, but he heard his name invoked. He said he’s sorry if he thought he was looking past him last week. He said he knows he can beat Cody. He said if he makes it past “a very angry Cody Rhodes,” then the main event of WrestleMania this year could very well be KO defending against him. He said if he wins the title, congratulations, but he won’t last long as champion.

Owens said he is conflicted because there are some guys in the Rumble he likes more than Punk. He clarified there are 29 guys who he likes more, even though he doesn’t know everyone who will be in the Rumble. He told Punk the idea of beating Punk’s ass in the main event of WrestleMania appeals to him greatly. He said he knows what main eventing WrestleMania means to him. He said it’s a goal he’s had his whole career and a dream he’s had as a little kid. He said that’s why it broke his heart when he got hurt last year. He said when he left, he probably spent a lot of time regretting he’d never get to main event WrestleMania, but now it’s at his fingertips.

Owens said the idea of him never getting to main event WrestleMania is appealing to him. He said he loves the idea of him never getting to realize that dream. He said it gives him a warm fuzzy feeling when years down the line when he’s alone, broken, and obsessing that he’s a multiple-time WM main eventer when Punk goes to his grave “a miserable failure.” He stepped up to Punk’s face. “So you know what?” he said. “I hope you don’t win the Royal Rumble.”

As Owens began to leave, Punk asked where he was going. He said they are just getting the party started. He congratulated Owens for headlining WrestleMania twice. He said he’s accomplished a lot in his career. He said there’s something that he. Punk, has done that someone else hasn’t done. He said he hasn’t lost five title matches at the Royal Rumble, like KO has. He said he has never lost to Logan Paul. Fans roared as KO hung his head and raised his eyebrows. He said he’s never tried to manipulate his best friend who he stabbed in the back multiple times to help him win a title because he doesn’t have enough confidence in his own abilities. “Win, lose, or draw, I do it by myself,” he said. “You don’t. You take shortcuts.”

Punk said for them to meet in the main event of WrestleMania, he has to survive 29 other wrestlers and Owens has to survive a very angry Cody. He said only one thing has to happen to have him get his ass kicked by Punk tonight, and that is step back in the ring. He said he might never main event WrestleMania, but he should step into the ring and not be scared. Owens dropped the mic, then hopped to the floor and left. Fans booed. Punk’s music restarted. Wade Barrett called it a smart move by Owens because his priority has to be tomorrow night.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good segment. I really like addressing the possibility of Owens being champion at WrestleMania. They made fans want to see that match, and it’s clear from their reaction that they do. It’s highly unlikely for WrestleMania, though. Owens is so on his game right now. Punk was rock solid here, too. Tessitore, by the way, was tremendous here. He really has fit in well in this world and is hitting the right tone, which isn’t easy since pro wrestling is such a unique setting for an announcer. But the best way to play it is the way he is, as someone fair-minded, professional, and willing to stand up to wrestlers disrespecting him but not acting like a fanboy. He also doesn’t cower in their presence. He just strikes the right tone.)

-Miz told Nick Aldis that Andrade should be grateful just to “be in the same room with my star-power,” yet he rejected his offer to work with him. He said if Andrade was standing right there, he’d punch him in the face. Aldis smirked. Miz turned around and there stood Andrade. Andrade asked if that was a challenge. Miz said he doesn’t have to prove anything to him, as his career speaks for itself, but he’ll teach him greatness anytime, anywhere. Aldis said the match will happen tonight.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good use of both Miz and Andrade.)

-Barrett hyped the eight-man tag match later. Tessitore hyped Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes.

-Jimmy cut a promo backstage about facing Hayes. He said if Hayes loses tonight, it’s ballgame. Jimmy made his ring entrance as the camera followed him to the stage and to the ring.

(1) CARMELO HAYES vs. JIMMY USO

Hayes made his entrance with a mic in hand. He told Jimmy he won’t miss “because my name isn’t Tyrese Haliburton.” He said he’s about to drop 50 on his head. Jimmy ran up to Hayes on the ring apron. Hayes snapped his neck over the top rope. The ref called for the bell (which was fair, since Jimmy initiated pre-match contact) 27 minutes into the show. Hayes chopped away at Jimmy in the corner. Jimmy made a comeback. They exchanged leverage two counts. Hayes landed a running flip over the top rope onto Jimmy at ringside. Hayes went over to Haliburton. They exchanged some words. When Hayes turned around, Jimmy leaped onto him and then slapped hands with Haliburton.

Back in the ring, Jimmy landed an enzuigiri and then a pop-up Samoan drop for a two count at 4:00. Jimmy suplexed Hayes off the top rope. Both were down and stayed down for a while from the impact. Fans chanted, “U-so!” Hayes surprised Jimmy with a First 48 for a near fall. Hayes tried to score a pin holding the middle rope for leverage, but Jimmy rolled through and scored a three count. Hayes looked shocked afterward. Barrett noted that Jimmy yanked on his tights to get the win. He said the veteran outplayed the rookie.

WINNER: Jimmy in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The finish works since Hayes tried to cheat first. It protects Hayes a little bit that he lost with a yank of the tights.)

-Tessitore and Barrett threw to a “Royal Rumble By the Numbers” video.

-Tessitore plugged the Rumble pre-show starting at 4 ET followed by the early start of 6 ET for the Rumble event itself.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Chelsea Green and Niven backstage. Green said Michin tried to destroy her face last week, so she’s going to return the favor. She said she will win tonight and then win the Rumble and then she and her motorcade will parade to WrestleMania and win.

(2) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) vs. MICHIN (w/B-Fab) – U.S. Title match

Michin brought a kendo stick to the ring. The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Barrett said this could be now or never for Michin since Aldis is likely to send other challengers at Green after this if Green retains. Green bailed out to ringside early to regroup. A minute later, Green bumped into B-Fab at ringside. Michin then dove onto Green at ringside before tossing her back into the ring. She scored a two count right away back in the ring.

Green dumped Michin to the floor and then rammed her into the ring apron. Green yelled at fans to “pledge your allegiance, you idiots!” Green settled into a chinlock mid-ring. They cut to a wide shot of the arena as Tessitore touted a crowd of over 13,000.

They exchanged some leverage two counts. Michin landed Eat DaFeet. When Green rolled to ringside, Niven lifted her up. B-Fab fan over and kicked Niven and threw Green back into the ring. Green rolled out of the ring again, so Michin chased after her. Green hit Michin with a kendo stick, so the ref called for the DQ.

Green swung the stick at B-Fab afterward. Michin took the kendo stick and hit Green, who then rolled out of the ring.

WINNER: Michin via DQ in 7:00.

-Saxton asked Bianca Belair and Naomi what happens if they cross paths in the Rumble. Belair said she’s tired of people asking them that. She said one of them will win, and they’ll still be partners and champs after. Saxton brought up Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are eyeing their tag titles. Belair said they’re not going down without a fight.

-Tessitore plugged that the newest Smackdown roster member, Damien Priest, is heading to the ring next. [c]

-A vignette aired on Charlotte Flair. She said she is fortunate and blessed, but also history-making, ground-breaking, never-scared, always prepared, self-made, always paid, and the top woman of WWE. She winked.

-They showed Stephanie McMahon at ringside with a kid on her lap. Tessitore plugged “Stephanie’s Places” on ESPN+, giving people a personal look at Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley.

[HOUR TWO]

-Priest made his ring entrance. He said four years ago he made his debut on Raw and he just wanted his name to be known forever and make an impact. He said he went from a betrayer to betrayed, a follower to a leader, and a nobody to World Heavyweight Champion. He said he’s not living in the past. He said that was Raw and this is Smackdown, and on Smackdown his goal is winning championships. He said that starts by throwing asses over the top rope in the Rumble. He said when the show goes off the air, it’ll be his arm being raised. Jacob Fatu interrupted.

As Fatu walked out with Tama Tonga, Barrett said there’s no one who terrifies him more. He said they’ve become more unhinged without their leader Solo Sikoa around the last couple weeks. Fatu said he knows who he is and what he’s done. He said he’s done more “than most of these suckers in the back.” He said they both come from the streets and rose out of the gutter. Fatu said he’s off the leash and is a go-getter now. He said Priest won’t arrive at the Blue Brand and make a name for himself. He said he’ll let him know exactly how it’s going down on this side of town. “Either you lay down or you get your ass beat down,” he said. He said he and Tama are running Smackdown.

Priest said, “That’s it? That’s supposed to intimidate me? That’s your best shot?” He said he should know better and know where he’s from. He kicked Tama, then looked back at Fatu. Fatu looked over at Priest, who took off his jacket. A “Holy sh–!” chant rang out. They swung wildly at each other. Priest tossed Fatu into the corner and punched away at him. Tama went after Priest. Fatu and Tama shoved Priest into the corner. Barrett said the numbers game is too much. L.A. Knight’s music played and he ran out. Knight whacked Fatu across his back with a chair. Knight said, “You can lay down or get your ass beat down.” He challenged them to a tag match, two-on-two, later. Tessitore said, “Oh, that’s just too good.” Barrett said it made his loins tingle.

-Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley told Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo they don’t like each other, but they need to win. After a few words from Elektra Lopez, Santos Escobar spoke in Spanish to them. He then told Sabin & Shelley they already have a shot at the gold at the Rumble, whereas he has to win the Rumble to get his title shot. He said they’re fighting for what they deserve. Angel told Sabin they’re coming after them if they win the belts at the Rumble.

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance. They were joined on the stage by DIY’s entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of Nick Khan and Paul Levesque standing at a podium in the WWE Headquarters lobby. Shawn Michaels came out, followed by Undertaker. Undertaker then announced Levesque would be in the 2025 Hall of Fame. Stephanie came out and joined him.

(3) ANGELO & HUMBERTO (w/Elektra Lopez) & MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) & PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

They bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

After a flurry of back and forth action, fans chanted “This is awesome!” Humberto shoved Sabin on the ring apron when Sabin tagged himself in. Angel and Humberto then threatened to leave. Ciampa said good riddance and went after Sabin at ringside.

Ciampa stayed in control in the ring. He charged at Sabin with a boot, but Sabin moved and the kick hit Prince. Sabin then rolled up Ciampa for the win.

WINNERS: MCMGs in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A sufficiently entertaining time-filler match in this three hour format.)

-Tessitore noted the history of WWE in Indianapolis going back to 1987. There have been 100 broadcasts and 20 Smackdowns.

-They showed more scenes of Indianapolis. [c]

-The camera showed Tama eyeing the tag belts on a rolling crate backstage. DIY walked up and grabbed the belts. Tama made his signature noises and walked away. Gargano looked weirded out. Ciampa then yelled at Pretty Deadly. Gargano said now isn’t the time to argue. He said tomorrow night is the biggest match of their lives. He said if they lose the belts, Pretty Deadly won’t get a title match. Prince said they’re on their own.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at the podium. They introduced Haliburton. Haliburton said it’ll be a fun weekend. McAfee asked about their game tomorrow afternoon against the Hawks and if he’d show up at the Rumble afterward. Haliburton said they had a great January and he wants to win and then head to the Rumble. Then they showed a clip of Cole and Cody Rhodes crowd surfing with fans earlier at a fan event. He made fun of Cody and mocked Cole.

(Keller’s Analysis: Are they trying to kill Cody’s cool factor by having him joshing around with Cole like that? More seriously, it could play well with the audience as Cody doesn’t seem pretentious and just seems to really enjoy everything he does to promote WWE.)

-A video package aired on Cody vs. KO.

-Naomi made her ring entrance. [c]

-They showed the WWE Superstore at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Tessitore noted it’s open until Sunday.

(4) LIV MORGAN (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. NAOMI (w/Bianca Belair)

The bell rang 53 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

[HOUR THREE]

Naomi clotheslined Liv mid-ring, then dropped her with a flying elbow. She hit a mule kick and a bulldog into the middle turnbuckle. She then leaped off the top rope with a crossbody for a two count at 8:00. A minute later, Naomi landed a Jackknife and a Rear View. Raquel interrupted her going for her split-legged moonsault. Belair yanked Raquel to the floor. Naomi then went for the moonsault, but Liv moved. Barrett said the distraction cost Naomi. Liv rolled up Naomi, but Naomi reversed it for a three count.

WINNER: Naomi in 10:00.

-As Belair and Liv celebrated afterward, Raquel attacked them from behind. Liv joined in. Raquel stacked them and then powerbombed Liv onto both of them. Barrett said Raquel is a massive asset for Liv and could be the favorite in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

-The went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. Tessitore talked about Jesse Ventura at Saturday Night’s Main Event. They threw to a video package on Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu.

-They plugged the main event tag match.

-Miz made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) ANDRADE vs. THE MIZ

A fan in the second row held up a sign that said, “The Rock Sucks!” The bell rang 14 minutes into the third hour. Andrade landed an early springboard moonsault onto Miz as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Miz was roundkicked Andrade in the chest after the break mid-ring. Tessitore noted Miz has been in 15 Rumbles, tied for third most all-time.

At 8:00 Andrade landed a top rope Spanish fly for a near fall. Andrade escaped a Skull Crushing Finale attempt and landed a spinning back elbow for the win.

WINNER: Andrade 9:00.

-Escobar told Priest it’s tough to survive on Smackdown. He said next time he finds himself in trouble, it wouldn’t hurt to have Legado Del Fantasma by his side. Priest rejected the offer Escobar told him Dom was right about his ego getting in his way. Priest told him to be careful choosing his next words. Escobar told him he’d be seeing him, then walked away. Priest turned and saw R-Truth. He asked what he was doing there. Truth said it’s Smackdown, not Raw. Truth insisted it’s Raw because he just talked to Adam Pearce who now has hair and a British accent. Knight walked up to Priest and asked if he’s feeling ready. Priest said they’ll handle business together, but tomorrow in the Rumble, when the bell rings, he doesn’t know him. Knight said that’s how the Rumble works, but they’d handle things tonight. Truth told them both, “Welcome to Raw!” He told them, “We should form a team.”

-Tiffany Stratton was walking backstage when Zelina Vega walked up to her and said she has her eyes set on her belt. She said maybe the beginning of that journey begins on the Rumble. Tiffany patronizingly wished her luck. [c]

-A video aired on John Cena in the Rumble. The graphic said: “The Chase for 17.”

-Tessitore thanked Charli XCX for the official theme for the Royal Rumble, “Von Dutch.”

-McAfee and Cole stood mid-ring. McAfee asked if Cena can win his third Rumble and tie Steve Austin’s record. He said the John Cena Retirement Tour starts tomorrow. Cole then introduced Tiffany. Cole asked how her life has changed since her title win. Tiffany said she showed everyone what she always knew about herself. McAfee asked about all the women going after her including potentially Nia Jax. Tiffany said it doesn’t matter who wins because “it is always Tiffy Time.” She said if Jax wins, that’s fine, because she’s underestimated her before. Candice LeRae interrupted.

LeRae told Tiffany she is pathetic and doesn’t deserve to say Nia’s name after what she did. She said she didn’t just betray Nia, she also betrayed her. She said she is jealous that Nia prefers her as a tag partner. She entered the ring and approached Tiffany. She told her to enjoy what little Tiffy Time she has left because she has entered the Rumble. She said she’ll make her regret ever stabbing her in the back. Tiffany said she will never be more than Jax’s little sidekick. Jax charged at Tiffany, but Tiffany moved and so Jax crushed LeRae in the corner. Tiffany charged at Jax. Jax picked her up and slammed her, then landed a legdrop. She then dragged her to the corner and landed an Annihilator. LeRae sat up and smiled at the scene. Jax hugged her.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. Tessitore said they’re on the eve of the most highly attended Rumble ever. They previewed the entire line-up.

-Fatu and Tama made their entrance. [c/db]

(6) DAMIEN PRIEST & L.A. KNIGHT vs. JACOB FATU & TAMA TONGA

Priest and Knight slide into the ring and all four fought. The ref called for the bell 45 minutes into the hour. Knight got in early offense against Fatu, but only scored a one count after a flurry of offense. Barrett said as a competitor, you expect a certain rhythm, but Fatu throws you off your game with his resiliency. Fatu took over against Priest next. Priest hot-tagged in Knight at 4:00 and he went on the attack against Fatu. Fatu brushed it off, but Knight moved and Fatu hit the corner hard. Knight fended off Tama, then did a leaping top rope elbow. (He pulled it off!) Fatu blocked Blunt Force Trauma. Fatu landed a flying elbow to Knight’s chest after another distraction by Tama. Fatu knocked Knight over with another elbow to the chest. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Priest got the hot-tag at 10:00 and knocked Fatu out of the ring, then flapjacked Tama to the mat. He played to the crowd, then threw Tama onto the announce desk at ringside. He then drove Fatu face-first into the table and then rammed him into the ringpost. Priest threw Tama into the ring, then walked the top rope and landed a crossbody for a two count. Priest set up a Razor’s Edge, but Tama slipped out and applied a sleeper.

Tama made a comeback. Knight charged at Fatu at ringside and knocked him hard into the time keeper’s area. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Priest made a comeback and set up his chokeslam. Tama blocked it. Priest, though, came right back and landed a South of Heaven for the win.

WINNERS: Priest & Knight in 14:00.

-Fatu superkicked Priest afterward and then landed a pop-up Samoan Drop and moonsault. He shook the top rope as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: A crowd-pleasing main event with a predictable finish.)

