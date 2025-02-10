WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, February 10, 2025

Where: Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,605 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,531. The arena has a capacity of 19,891 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley – Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul – Elimination Chamber qualifying match

A.J. Styles to return to Raw

C.M. Punk to appear

