WWE roster cutbacks this weekend includes Elektra Lopez, Giovani Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AOP, Paul Ellering, Cedric Alexander, more

WWE trimmed its roster in this weekend of at least ten wrestlers. Those reported so far, including first in several cases by Fightful and PWInsider, include:

Elektra Lopez, Giovani Vinci, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AOP’s Akam and Rezar, Paul Ellering, Cedric Alexander, Blair Davenport, and Isla Dawn

Sonya Deville has also been reportedly told her contract will not be renewed when it expires later this month.

Vinci received renewed TV time several weeks back with vignettes, but was then booked to lose his return matches on TV. Lopez has been used on TV recently. Anderson & Gallows had been inactive on TV for the most part, although their alliance with A.J. Styles over the years makes their departure the same week that Styles is returning to Raw more notable, as it’s clear they won’t be aligned with him anymore in WWE.

AOP had been part of Karrion Kross’s faction in recent months, but for the most part had start-and-stop pushes during their time on the main roster. Paul Ellering wouldn’t be needed without AOP to manage. Cedric Alexander had been given several stretches of TV time, but it seemed management never fully got behind him after some misfires in his attempts to connect with the audience with promos.

Blair Davenport and Isla Dawn are products of the NXT developmental system, so WWE cutting ties with them is more surprising, but WWE is developing more female wrestlers than they typically have time for on TV, and with a pipeline full of promising female wrestlers on NXT’s roster now, it’s not a shock there’d be some pruning of those they felt less inclined to continue to invest TV time in.