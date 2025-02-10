VIP PODCAST 2/10 – The Fix Flashback (1-10-2018): Guide to New Japan for newer fans, predicting whether the Cody & Bucks Chicago Show succeed, what could have led to original ECW lasting longer, Bryan-Shane, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 10, 2018 episode. Topics included:

CURRENT EVENTS

Balor Club’s potential in WWE

The dynamic with Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns

The latest developments with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon

Extended New Japan conversation including WrestleKingdom fallout

A guide to following New Japan for newer fans

Analysis of where NJPW stands in the international landscape and their aspirations in the United States

MAILBAG

The Cody & Young Bucks big U.S. event on September 1

The chances that ECW could have survived and thrived with just one or two breaks going their way before they went under.

