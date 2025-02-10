VIP PODCAST 2/10 – The Fix Flashback (1-10-2018): Guide to New Japan for newer fans, predicting whether the Cody & Bucks Chicago Show succeed, what could have led to original ECW lasting longer, Bryan-Shane, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 10, 2018 episode. Topics included:
CURRENT EVENTS
- Balor Club’s potential in WWE
- The dynamic with Jason Jordan, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns
- The latest developments with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon
- Extended New Japan conversation including WrestleKingdom fallout
- A guide to following New Japan for newer fans
- Analysis of where NJPW stands in the international landscape and their aspirations in the United States
MAILBAG
- The Cody & Young Bucks big U.S. event on September 1
- The chances that ECW could have survived and thrived with just one or two breaks going their way before they went under.
