VIP AUDIO 2/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-7-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks Gabe Sapolsky, Top Russo Memories, an ECW Original vs. WWE HOFer in Indy Line-up of the Week, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Feb. 7, 2007. Pat discusses who should be Umaga’s opponent for WrestleMania, and how WWE should be handling Rob Van Dam right now. Also, more of the latest wrestling news combined with wild-ass speculation, including Wrestling Society X’s latest ratings numbers and their future plans, another former WWE performer airs her dirty laundry on MySpace and TNA’s big announcement on Monday night’s Spike TV special. This week’s Big Clip, as seen in the Barbeque Blog, features the musical stylings of Jim Ross. Pat answers questions about Vince Russo, Gabe Sapolsky, and Superman in Listener Mail, and the listeners discuss their Vince Russo memories on our Question of the Week. An ECW original and a WWE Hall of Fame square off in Wisconsin on the Indy Lineup of the Week, and Pat talks about the return of a former WWE headliner (just in time for WrestleMania) in the Hot Five Stories.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO