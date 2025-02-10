WWE RAW RESULTS (2/10): Keller’s report on AJ Styles’s return to Raw, CM Punk appearance, Rey vs. Logan and Valkyria vs. Bayley in Chamber Qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 12,244 tickets were distributed as of recently. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts. (Last visit: 10,081 on Oct. 4, 2024)

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial scene of Bridgestone Arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. Then they showed Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, and A.J. Styles (wearing a Philadelphia Eagles cap) arriving at the arena.

-They cut to Jey Uso in the concourse and then making his way down the aisle into the main bowl of the arena amongst cheering fans. He slapped hands with Pat McAfee and Cole at ringside. He then entered the ring and danced with fans for several more minutes. Jey moved to the announce desk and danced with the crowd more. Gunther then attacked him seven minutes into the show.

(Keller’s Analysis: That went on so long, I was beginning to think anyone who attacked Jey at this point might be cheered by a sizable portion of the audience. The enthusiasm for Jey is something special, but doing it for the third straight show – counting last week’s Raw and Smackdown – felt like tempting fate a bit.)

After two minutes on the attack, a group of referees and producer Petey Williams ran out to try to stop Gunther. Gunther walked a few steps away, then turned back and powerbombed Jey. Fans booed. Gunther left the ring. Jey struggled to sit up, mic in hand, and called out to Gunther. He said, “Maybe I shouldn’t say this, but you and me at WrestleMania.” Cole praised Jey’s balls. Gunther charged back to the ring. Jey met him on the ring apron and koncked him down, and then dove over the top rope onto Gunther and a gathering of security guards. Cole wondered if Jey let his emotions get the best of him. McAfee said this is a different Jey than they’ve ever seen before. He said he wants to dethrone Gunther and he loves it.

-Cole commented on last week’s happenings with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley backstage. She asked about the regret she felt over how things went with Sky. Ripley said everyone is waiting for “the top girl” to make her decision, but it feels like she’s stalling and wasting everyone’s time to try to stay relevant. Sky said she is coming for her. Ripley said she can’t wait and she’ll see her then.

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance.

(1) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & LIV MORGAN vs. DAKOTA KAI & IYO SKY

The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Liv scored a two count on Sky after a bulldog. Dakota tagged in and took control against Liv. Raquel side-stepped a Dakota kick at ringside and then rammed her into the ringpost at 5:00. [c]

Back frm the break, Raquel had Dakota grounded in a chinlock. Cole touted over 13,000 in attendance as they showed a wide shot of the crowd. Sky tagged in and dove onto both Liv and Rauqle at ringside. Back in the ring, she landed a top rope dropkick and then kipped up and flipped before playing to the crowd. She charged into the corner with double-knees and scored a two count.

Liv landed a tandem oblivion with Raquel for a near fall. Sky lifted her knees when Raquel powerbombed Liv onto her. She then ducked an angry charging Raquel. Sky ran over and tagged in Dakota. Dakota landed a sunset bomb onto her knees for a near fall, broken up by Raquel at 12:00. Raquel swung Liv into Sky and then Dakota which led to Liv suffering a laceration near her right temple. Raquel then powerbombed Liv onto Sky. Dakota avoided a spinning elbow by Raquel, but Liv landed an Oblivion. Sky broke up the cover with a running knee. All four were down and slow to get up.

Sky eventually went on a flurry of offense and landed an Over the Sky moonsault for the three count in Liv.

WINNER: Sky & Kai in 16:00.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole said Sami Zayn has suffered spinal compression and extreme nerve damage from what Kevin Owens did to him last week. They also showed video clips of past Sami actions with the matching snippets of what KO said was justification for his attack.

-They showed Valkyria and Bayley each walking backstage. [c]

-A clip aired of Gunther reacting to a contestant on LFG as a teaser for the series. She meekly said how hard she’s going to try and how she wants to tell a story in the ring and entertain fans. He said nobody cares if she’s going to try and he suggested she find some grit. (He’s a mean Mr. Miyagi: “There is no try, just do, you weak fool!”)

-They showed Roxanne Perez in the crowd who will get a qualifying match next week against Rodriguez. He said Perez earned it due to how long she lasted in the Rumble. They then showed George Kittle in the crowd.

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. BAYLEY – Elimination Chamber Qualifier match

Advertised Matches & Appearances