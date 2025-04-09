VIP AUDIO 4/9 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Barber Mezzera review 1995 WWF WrestleMania XI including Bret vs. Backlund, Diesel vs. Michaels, LT vs. Bam Bam, celebrities, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Jon Mezzera joins Frank Peteani to continue their review of the 1995 WWF, focusing on WrestleMania XI held in Hartford, Conn. This event featured Diesel defending the WWF Championship against Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart competing against Bob Backlund in an “I Quit” match, and N.Y. Giants legend and NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor facing Bam Bam Bigelow. They briefly discuss the episode of Raw following WrestleMania, where Shawn Michaels gives his bodyguard Sid the “night off.” They also touch on Wade calling out sports reporters for their coverage of the Taylor vs. Bam Bam match.

