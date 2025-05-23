AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Ospreay vs. Hangman, Mercedes vs. Hayter, Okada vs. Speedball, Storm vs. Shirakawa, Anarchy in the Arena, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

Since joining AEW several months back, Megan Bayne has been a force to be reckoned with coming very close to beating Toni Storm for her AEW Women’s Title at Dynasty. She has paired off with Penelope Ford to form an unusual alliance and has started a rivalry with Anna Jay who wants to knock the monster heel down a peg. Outnumbered, ultimate babyface Harley Cameron has come to even the numbers for Anna Jay culminating in this match.

Prediction: Bayne and Ford defeat Jay and Cameron

Bayne is kept strong in the Women’s Division that she has potential to reign over at some point – perhaps revisiting the feud with Storm in the not too distant future.

Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone – Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final and AEW Women’s Title match at All In

Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone have been on a collision course since being placed on opposite sides of the Owen Hart Tournament’s women’s bracket. Mone as the brash, overconfident heel who has been the self-anointed belt collector since debuting in AEW just over a year ago and Hayter who has been on a long journey back to the top of the division after a devastating back injury that kept her out for over a year after her initial Women’s Title run. Both have much to prove and a lot at stake with one of the bigger Women’s Title matches in AEW’s history on the line at All In against Toni Storm. Both women have a legitimate claim at the title match – in my eyes.

Prediction: Mercedes Mone defeats Jamie Hayter to win the Owen Hart Women’s tournament cup and number one contendership for the AEW Women’s

Mone vs. Storm is the biggest women’s match that AEW can currently put on a card and Tony Khan certainly wants to make a big splash at AEW’s biggest stadium show of the year at All In: Texas. The face Vs. heel is also already aligned with Mone Vs. Storm and they should have no problem getting the elicited boos and cheers. It is also an interesting story to tell of the self-proclaimed mega star in Mone with the WWE and movie history vs. the kayfabe established and self-made AEW star in Storm.

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP) vs. The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) f- AEW Tag Team Title match

This match was given a very short two week build and strikes me as simply a vehicle to advance the story of MJF finally being accepted into the Hurt Syndicate as its fourth member after the official contract signing last Wednesday. I’m interested to see who blinks first between MJF and Lashley, Shelton, and MVP. Perhaps, MVP betrays the Hurt Syndicate to manage the brash MJF as he pushes to regain his lost AEW title at some point later in the year. There are many ways this story can play out and Dustin and Sammy serve as side characters, at best.

Prediction: The Hurt Syndicate defeat Rhodes and Guevara to retain the AEW Tag Titles

I predict that The Hurt Syndicate tear through Rhodes and Guevara, but, the story told in the match is that MJF can’t help himself but to cheat to gain Lashley/Benjamin the advantage even though it isn’t remotely needed. This angers Lashley and Benjamin who question their agreement with MJF. MVP is forced to smooth things out and make sure calmer heads prevail for the evening. The mystery of what the legalese of the contracts actually is will play a critical role in the story moving forward and the idea that, possibly, former Hurt Business member, Cedric Alexander, when the stable previously existed in WWE, still looms over the situation, as well.

“Timeless” Toni Storm (w/Luther) vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW’s Women Title match

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa have a storied history in AEW canon. The interesting aspect is that a good majority of that history has also been interwoven with Mariah May who has been absent from AEW since Grand Slam:Australia back in February. Rumors are that May is WWE bound, however, I’m going to make an incredibly bold prediction, with the news from the Double or Nothing press conference that Tony Khan is considering adding a set of Women’s Tag Titles (I know, I know) it would make sense to me, as a swerve, May intervene in the match in some capacity to help Mina win, turning Mina heel (the women’s division is sorely lacking in heels) and they go on to tag and win the inaugural women’s tag titles at All In. Ultimately, May fails in helping Mina win the title from Storm – but a budding team is formed.

Prediction: Toni Storm defeats Mina Shirakawa to retain the AEW Women’s Title:

I already foreshadowed my prediction to this match earlier in the preview but Storm is on a collision course with Mone at All In for the Women’s title and the aforementioned team of Shirakawa and May have a new mission in looking to secure the new Women’s Tag Titles on that same show.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness

For weeks, FTR has bullied Tony Schiavone and antagonized a “retired” Nigel McGuinness from both close and afar. The proud McGuinness could only take so much disrespect though and ultimately stood up to the newly turned heel tag team. This prompted FTR, encouraged by their new manager, Big Stoke, to ask McGuinness for a match. Nigel was hesitant, at first, but, in the meantime, Daniel Garcia, who has also crossed paths with FTR, had the idea and the inspiration to align himself with McGuinness to give Nigel the passion and courage to answer the challenge culminating in that match at DON.

Prediction: FTR defeats Garcia and McGuinness

Based on their history with Copeland, I’ve long predicted that FTR is on a collision course with a soon to be reunited with a face Cope and Christian tag team at All In. Therefore, they need to keep their heat and reputation strong and both McGuinness and Garcia are not priorities at the moment and can be sacrificed. Nigel can be particularly effective in garnering the face sympathy that FTR need to play off of.

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet – Stretcher Match

This match has essentially turned into a tribute match for the recently deceased hardcore legend, Sabu. Mark Briscoe is the epitome of tough and quirky, but lovable babyface and Ricochet has turned into the epitome of goofy, unjustifiably confident, bully heel since his debut then sudden heel turn in AEW that was highlighted by the recent tormenting of one-legged wrestling cult figure Zach Gowen by holding his prosthetic leg hostage.

Prediction: Ricochet defeats Mark Briscoe

Ricochet is a rising and important heel in AEW and Briscoe will remain beloved despite his win/loss record. I’m most intrigued by the spots that will be pulled out in this match in honor of Sabu.

Paragon (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander):

Paragon are a face trios team and the Callis Family has the numbers to compete in several variations of match styles. This match was hastily thrown together on the go-home Collision and probably doesn’t need to be on the card (I predict it will be a pre-show match).

Prediction: The Callis Family defeats Paragon

It is more important to keep the Callis Family strong than it is Paragon at this point, sadly. Paragon really needs to go their separate ways and find a new direction to refresh themselves, particularly Adam Cole who has the most potential of the three.

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – AEW Continental Championship match

Okada is on the fast track to have another “dream match” with Kenny Omega at All In. Speedball has been a fun addition since debuting in AEW a few months back and has had back-to-back title matches on his first two PPVs involving both Omega and Okada. He’s risen above the expectations I had for him in AEW to this point. This match was also rather hastily thrown together in a backstage segment on the go-home Dynamite – but this should certainly be an entertaining match that likely would have better been served main evening a Dynamite or Collision.

Prediction: Okada defeats “Speedball” Mike Bailey to retain the Continental Championship

Okada will win this match convingly to begin his presumed, complete build to his title Vs. title match against Omega at All In. Bailey will have a good match and remain a higher-level mid-card asset. My main hope is that it will soon be announced that the Continental and International titles will be unified in Texas.

Anarchy in the Arena: Kenny Omega & Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale & The Opps (Samoa Joe &Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) & The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)

The Death Riders and the Opps have become sworn rivals since the Opps usurped the Death Riders for the Trios Titles on the main event of Dynamite several weeks ago and Mox defeated Joe with help from Gabe Kidd in the Steel Cage main event on the penultimate Dynamite. Swerve Strickland was screwed out of Mox’s AEW title by the Young Bucks back at the main event of Dynasty in early April. Willow and Marina have had a rivalry going back months and have been on the opposite sides of a mixed tag match with Mox and Swerve on the go-home Dynamite for Dynasty. There will be multiple inner feud stories occuring and being created during the entirety of this match that will have critical impact on the direction that builds will be taking for these feuds, new and old, on the road to All In. On top of that – this match will surely include the big spots, unique weapons and use of said weapons and blood and gore that the Anarchy in the Arena match has become famous (or infamous) for annually on Double or Nothing.

Prediction: Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Wheeler Yuta) and The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) defeat Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata)

I predict that All In: Texas will be the culmination of all these interwoven feuds where a majority of faces will hand the opposing heels their comeuppances. Therefore, I think the heels will get their time in the sun with a big win in Anarchy in the Arena. The heels have also traditionally won Anarchy in the Arena which has traditionally led to a named “Blood and Guts” Dynamite. My biggest question coming out of this match is will there be a “Blood and Guts” match between Double or Nothing and All In:Texas?

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay – Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final and AEW Men’s Title match at All In

Since securing their spots in the final of the 2025 Men’s Owen Cup Tournament final – both “Hangman” Page and Will Ospreay have done a phenomenal job in articulating their different paths to this match being ascension Vs. redemption, their desire for the title and the importance of the title to them and stating their cases as to why they have the slight edge over the other. Two tremendous promos in two different face-to-faces have peaked the build to this match and the credibility of both wrestlers goes without saying. This is one of the most “could go either way matches” I can remember in all of pro wrestling in quite some time in the best way possible. The conclusion to this match will shape the most crucial match and build to AEW’s biggest show of the year.

Prediction: Will Ospreay defeats “Hangman” Adam Page to win the 2025 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final and earns an AEW World Championship match at All In

This is a really tough call but I think that the genuine rise of Ospreay since his debut and growth in AEW and its weekly programming has been percoluting since last year’s All In and needs a true culmination. The time is at All In:Texas at AEW’s first ever Stadium show in the US. Ospreay dethroning the polarizing Moxley will be an ultimate babyface moment and should give AEW the new direction and momentum it needs to charge through the rest of 2025 as strongly as possible. Meanwhile, I predict that Hangman will slowly and reluctantly join forces with his long-time hated rival Swerve Strickland to topple their mutual rivals Young Bucks in a pivotal redemption arc for their top of the card feud at All In:Texas.